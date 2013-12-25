Movies you'd like to see from the bad guy's perspective

U

Uncommon Valor

Super Fly
What movies would you like to see from the villain's point-of-view?

Also, do you think the movie would be better if it was from the villain's point-of-view?

Edit: It doesn't have to be a bad guy, it just has to be the antagonist.
 
The Japanese from flags of our father.


Oh wait...
 
id like to see how The Joker became The Joker


or the beginnings of Anton Chigurh
 
Miggs from Silence of the Lambs
 
Training Day ( Alonzo Harris ).
denzel-washtington-training-day.jpeg


Predator ( The Predator ).
file_196987_8_Predator_1987.jpg


The Dark Knight ( The Joker ).
heath-ledger-the-joker.jpg
 
Without question the dudes from Big Trouble In Little China. The Three Storms and the man himself:
7-lo-pan.gif
 
Yes, the Predator.
Darth Vader- all the Star Wars movies.
Alien race invading Earth - just about any alien invasion movie.
Khan - Star Trek The Wrath of Khan.
Darkness -- Legend.
Gargamel & Azrael - The Smurfs. To get the true story of how the Smurfs are the evil ones.
 
Syndrome from The Incredibles

Also Johnny from Karate Kid
 
Bane
Nino Brown from New Jack City
Apocalypse from Xmen
Dr. Doom from F4
The Predator.
 
Debbie Does DP to Donnie Does DP.


wait..what?
 
