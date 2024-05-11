Movies that succeed without the 3 act format.

If you ever studied film or writing, you will inevitably have heard of the 3 act format.

(Theatre uses 2 act format, remarkably similar though)



Set up conflict

Raise stakes

Cast doubt

Overcome bullshit with plot armor

Fuckin happily ever after or whatever



Knowing this, can imo, ruin films.



"OK it's act 2 and everyone is happy, here comes the part where they have some stupid fight before they make up, or the lead good guy gets humbled before winning the final fight."

As such, I tip my hat to the films that carve their own path and MAKE IT WORK.



(Point of thread)

Just watched "Everybody Want Some"



I wanted something light hearted that wouldn't matter if i fell asleep or didn't watch straight thru, and it was perfect in that regard.



The film has ALMOST no plot.



Kids go to college and do college shit.



But it worked.



Got me thinking what other films have bucked the formula and gone rogue and made it work?





Fear and Loathing in LV



Maybe some indy stuff like Harmony Korinne ??



Kids? Gummy? Spring Breakers



(Actually I think spring breakers might fit in 3 act format, doubt it for the other 2...)





Brown Bunny?





Dazed and Confused ? I'm think maybe.





Can you think of others?

Or any directors who thrive OUTSIDE this box?



Are there other formats?

A map for roads less traveled if you will....

Why "Everybody Want Some" works:



(Without 3 act format)



-- Interesting characters and dialogue



The characters have unique and distinct personalities.



-- Captures elements which naturally occur in social situations.



Some scenes seem like they had a LOT of improv and might have had a "script" saying:



"Bust eachother's balls and make dick jokes"



- FUN



Simple but crucial for a non traditional scene or story to thrive. If the characters are having fun &/or placed in interesting circumstances, then the viewer is more prone to accept not being held by the hand thru a series of plot points



