As a longtime movie fan, I stumbled into the world of Movie/Show Reactors on YouTube. Given that most of what comes out of Hollywood these days is trash, I have been reliving movies from the past that I love. Nothing is like watching a movie for the first time - such as the Matrix - and being blown away. With reaction channels, you can almost relive that by watching someone else watch a favorite classic for the first time. It's not everyone's cup of tea, but I enjoy it... when I can find a believable reaction channel. That's actually not easy, as most of them I just don't believe are seeing these movies or shows for the first time. Plus, some of them are over-the-top with reactions to where I cannot stand them.



One such example is KatWatchesHorror. I tried watching that one and didn't make it 5 minutes in, it was so bad. However, occasionally I have found some channels that are believable. Usually non-American, non-native English-speaking reactors. I can totally buy someone who English is a 2nd language watching a lot of these movies or shows for the first time. Also, it is impossible for these to not exaggerate their reactions SOME. It is a genre of expressing your feelings on what you're watching to an audience, so if you just sit there and say nothing the whole time, no one will watch. It's a delicate balance - IMO - to find someone who you can believe is watching the movie for the first time and who isn't overdoing the reaction.



Below I list 10 reaction channels I'm familiar with. I had about 10 more, but Sherdog only allows 10 attachments so I removed all of the guy reactors and just left the chicks. Some girls didn't make the cut either that could have if I had more than 10 spaces.



If you have watched movie reactions, you've likely come across these. If you have, and if you do enjoy this kind of content, who is your favorite? Who can't you stand?

Personally, there are some listed here that I can't stand. Some that are great. I'll keep my takes to myself for now.



I couldn't figure out how to make this a poll.

