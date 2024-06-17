  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

As a longtime movie fan, I stumbled into the world of Movie/Show Reactors on YouTube. Given that most of what comes out of Hollywood these days is trash, I have been reliving movies from the past that I love. Nothing is like watching a movie for the first time - such as the Matrix - and being blown away. With reaction channels, you can almost relive that by watching someone else watch a favorite classic for the first time. It's not everyone's cup of tea, but I enjoy it... when I can find a believable reaction channel. That's actually not easy, as most of them I just don't believe are seeing these movies or shows for the first time. Plus, some of them are over-the-top with reactions to where I cannot stand them.

One such example is KatWatchesHorror. I tried watching that one and didn't make it 5 minutes in, it was so bad. However, occasionally I have found some channels that are believable. Usually non-American, non-native English-speaking reactors. I can totally buy someone who English is a 2nd language watching a lot of these movies or shows for the first time. Also, it is impossible for these to not exaggerate their reactions SOME. It is a genre of expressing your feelings on what you're watching to an audience, so if you just sit there and say nothing the whole time, no one will watch. It's a delicate balance - IMO - to find someone who you can believe is watching the movie for the first time and who isn't overdoing the reaction.

Below I list 10 reaction channels I'm familiar with. I had about 10 more, but Sherdog only allows 10 attachments so I removed all of the guy reactors and just left the chicks. Some girls didn't make the cut either that could have if I had more than 10 spaces.

If you have watched movie reactions, you've likely come across these. If you have, and if you do enjoy this kind of content, who is your favorite? Who can't you stand?

Gold.png Natalie Gold ~449,000 Subscribers

Popcorn.png Popcorn in Bed ~395,000 Subscribers

Alyska.png Alyska ~362,000 Subscribers

Cherry.png Mary Cherry ~250,000 Subscribers

homies.png The Homies ~237,000 Subscribers

Magic.png Magic Magy ~213,000 Subscribers


cinebing.png Cinebinge ~170,000 Subscribers

solari.png Stef Solari ~108,000 Subscribers

Dasha.png Dasha of Russia Reacts ~93,000 Subscribers

centane.png Centane ~83,000 Subscribers

Personally, there are some listed here that I can't stand. Some that are great. I'll keep my takes to myself for now.

I couldn't figure out how to make this a poll.
 
Other said:
This is an understatement...

I watch B movies on Plex and Tubi, it's fun. There's no expectation that it's supposed to be good.
If you have any gems you've found, let me know. Right now I've been going back and watching old stuff I've never seen before. Just finished the Wonder Years.
 
Zeke's Chaingun said:
If you have any gems you've found, let me know. Right now I've been going back and watching old stuff I've never seen before. Just finished the Wonder Years.
This is probably the best one I've found. It's incredible. Insane story, double fourth wall breaks, just wild. I watched it and then immediately watched it again.


 
I did watch some...but not for full movies, more for funny South Park episodes and other stuff i was curious about like an orchestra expert listening to One-Winged Angle from Final Fantasy 7
 
Other said:
This is probably the best one I've found. It's incredible. Insane story, double fourth wall breaks, just wild. I watched it and then immediately watched it again.


What the heck did I just watch?! LOL! A killer tire?!
 
ModernMatt said:
I did watch some...but not for full movies, more for funny South Park episodes and other stuff i was curious about like an orchestra expert listening to One-Winged Angle from Final Fantasy 7
I found movie reactions by accident. Started with music reactions. I found an amazing artist that blew me away and I wanted to see what other people thought. Then I found comedy reactions and then that led me to movies. First movie reaction I saw was Popcorn in Bed watching Stand By Me, a classic and childhood favorite.
 
Other said:
This is probably the best one I've found. It's incredible. Insane story, double fourth wall breaks, just wild. I watched it and then immediately watched it again.


Deerskin, Yannick, Réalité, & Smoking Causes Coughing by Quentin Dupieux are also really great, you should check them out
 
React channels are the bane of the Internet. The only ones I'd bother with are when you see an expert react to something in their field.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
People will watch good looking girls do anything ;)
Some will, but - at least IMO - not all of those girls are good looking. Plus, there are some good guy reaction channels as well. The only problem with them is that it is harder to believe these guys haven't seen some of these movies.

I occasionally watch Cinephiles, which is a couple of villagers on the Pakistan/India border who are shown American movies. It was hilarious watching them watch the Exorcist.

 
Zeke's Chaingun said:
Not even close, because you can watch a react video to an actual good movie or show. I'd rather watch someone experience Lord of the Rings for the first time than watch a shitshow like the Acolyte.
do you go to movie theaters & sit facing the audience instead of the screen? it’s blowing my mind that you don’t see how fucking lame it is to watch somebody watching something
 
HenryFlower said:
do you go to movie theaters & sit facing the audience instead of the screen? it’s blowing my mind that you don’t see how fucking lame it is to watch somebody watching something
When I go to the movies *I* am watching the movie for the first time.

No, I don't find it lame to see how other people respond to a classic or favorite movie. Example above, with some small village farmers on the Pakistan/India border watching the Exorcist. How will they respond to seeing something like that for the first time? That is way more interesting to me than watching half of the new crap produced these days where I am being "educated" on the problems with society from the POV of Hollywood.

I feel the same thing about comedy reactions. I find it amusing and funny to watch feminists tune in to Bill Burr trashing women, as an example.
 
I catch myself watching these vidoes. I was dating a girl who was a lot younger than me and she never saw the sixth sense. LOL her reaction was fun to see.
 
