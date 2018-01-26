Jim Caviezel Confirmed to Return in Mel Gibson's PASSION OF THE CHRIST Sequel

Jim Caviezel is very much on board with director Mel Gibson's plan to shoot a sequel to The Passion of the Christ. Caviezel, 49, confirmed he will reprise his role as Jesus in the planned film about the resurrection of Christ. "There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience," he says. "It's great. Stay tuned."Gibson and his star have been tight-lipped on details of how the new film will move forward. But the actor says he's been inspired in his talks with Gibson by the direction the project is taking."I won’t tell you how he’s going to go about it," Caviezel says. "But I’ll tell you this much, the film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good."It's a prediction that could prove true. 2004's, which Gibson directed, co-wrote and produced, was a major milestone in faith-based filmmaking, earning more than $611 million worldwide on a $30 million budget. It's the highest-grossing R-rated film ever in North America with $370.8 million.The original followed the last 12 hours of Christ's life as portrayed by Caviezel. The actor hasn't returned to biblical films until this year. He'll play Luke in in(in theaters March 28) alongside James Faulkner's Paul.