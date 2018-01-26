Movies Movie News and Notes

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
84,921
Reaction score
17,445
MOVIE NEWS & NOTES Vol. 40

Welcome to Movie News & Notes, the most comprehensive and up to date movie news in Sherdog. Go to the last page for the recent news.

Tip: If you want to read the post relating to the thread title, go to the last page or use the "Search" function (magnifying glass icon on the upper right corner) because sometimes that particular post will get buried under all the discussion or other headlines.

Link to previous thread: http://forums.sherdog.com/posts/137944371/
 
First Trailer for Rob Cohen's Disaster-Caper Thriller THE HURRICANE HEIST

A crew of thieves plans the ultimate heist, to steal $600 million from the U.S. treasury facility located on the Gulf Coast of Alabama using a hurricane as their cover. When the storm blows up into a lethal CATEGORY 5 and their well-made plans go awry, they find themselves needing a vault code known only by one female Treasury Agent, a need that turns murderous. But the Treasury agent has picked up an unlikely ally, a meteorologist terrified of hurricanes but determined to save his estranged brother kidnapped by the thieves. He uses his knowledge of the storm as a weapon to defeat the bad guys in this non-stop action/thriller. Opens March 9, 2018.



Comments: Fast & Furious meets Twister/Into the Storm. It's from Rob Cohen, the director of The Fast and the Furious, Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, xXx, Daylight and Stealth to name a few. Hurricane Heist looks like dumb fun. I'm in.
 
First Trailer for Netflix's Horror Film THE RITUAL from Director David Bruckner

A group of college friends reunite for a trip to the forest, but encounter a menacing presence in the woods that's stalking them. Directed by David Brucker (V/H/S, Southbound).

 
First Trailer for Native-American Period Revenge Thriller MOHAWK

During the War of 1812, a young Mohawk warrior brutally turns the tables on her bloodthirsty American pursuers after they murder her kinsman and partner.

 
First Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's iPhone-Shot Thriller UNSANE

 
Sam Raimi to Direct THE KINGKILLER CHRONICLES for Lionsgate, Lin-Manuel Miranda

NdaKDJh.jpg


Sam Raimi is in negotiations to direct Lionsgate’s adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicles, based on Pat Rothfuss’ classic novels.

In 2016, Lionsgate tapped Hamilton star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to serve as creative producer and musical mastermind of the feature film and TV series adaptations of The Kingkiller Chronicle, along with Rothfuss. Miranda has the option to be involved in future stage productions as well.

The film’s script is being penned by Lindsey Beer, who served as a writer on Transformers: The Last Knight. It will be based on the first book in Rothfuss’ series, The Name of the Wind.

The series is centered on the wizard Kvothe, who survives a tragic childhood to become a notorious household name. The Kingkiller Chronicle series of books and novellas has sold 10 million copies, and the first two books — The Name of the Wind and The Wise Man’s Fear — were New York Times bestsellers.

Showtime is also currently developing a Kingkiller Chronicle TV show based on the series.

Raimi has been weighing several projects currently in development, including the Skydance pic Bermuda Triangle, but sources say this film is in the best position to be his next project.

Raimi, who may be best known for the Evil Dead series and the original Spider-Man trilogy, has been focused on his producing in recent years, and hasn’t directed anything since 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful for Disney.

Sam Raimi to Direct The Kingkiller Chronicles for Lionsgate and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Exclusive)
 
DUNDEE Trailer Reveals Russell Crowe, Margot Robbie and More in the Cast!

DUNDEE. The son of a legend returns home. Starring Danny McBride, Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Margot Robbie, Russell Crowe, Isla Fisher, Ruby Rose, Liam Hemsworth, Jessica Mauboy and Luke Bracey.



This is shaping up to be one of the biggest Super Bowl spot sequels of 2018!
 
Trailer for Romantic Drama SUBMERGENCE Starring James McAvoy, Alicia Vikander

Submergence is a love story that takes us into the extremely different worlds of our two protagonists, Danielle Flinders (Alicia Vikander) and James More (James McAvoy). They meet by chance in a remote hotel in Normandy where they both prepare for a dangerous mission. They fall in love almost against their will, but soon recognize in each other the love of their lives. When they have to separate, we find out that James works for the British Secret Service. He’s involved in a mission in Somalia to track down a source for suicide bombers infiltrating Europe. Danielle ‘Danny’ Flinders is a bio-mathematician working on a deep sea diving project to support her theory about the origin of life on our planet. Soon, they are worlds apart. James is taken hostage by Jihadist fighters and has no way of contacting Danny, and she has to go down to the bottom of the ocean in her submersible, not even knowing if James is still alive…

 
Tom Hanks to Star as Mr. Rogers in Biopic YOU ARE MY FRIEND

Tom Hanks wants to be your neighbor. The Oscar winner will play TV personality Fred Rogers in biopic You Are My Friend, which has been acquired byTriStar Pictures.

Diary of a Teenage Girl helmer Marielle Heller will direct from a screenplay by Micah Fitzerman-Blue and Noah Harpster. The screenplay appeared on the 2013 Black List.

The feature, which is set to begin production in September, is inspired by a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers and award-winning journalist Tom Junod. The cynical journalist begrudgingly accepts an assignment to write a profile piece on the beloved icon and finds his perspective on life transformed.

Rogers, the star of the long-running children's TV series Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood, was the subject of the doc Won't You Be My Neighbor? that premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival and is set to be released by Focus Features.

Hanks can currently be seen in Steven Spielberg's The Post. He is set to reprise his role of Woody in Pixar's Toy Story 4 and is attached to Amblin/Universal's sci-fi feature Bios.

Heller recently wrapped filming on Melissa McCarthy-fronted Can You Ever Forgive Me? for Fox Searchlight.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/tom-hanks-play-mr-rogers-biopic-you-are-my-friend-1079783
 
Production for Blake Lively's Spy Thriller THE RHYTHM SECTION Has Been Suspended

The Blake Lively-fronted spy feature The Rhythm Section is being shut down. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that production has been suspended, with crews being told to find other work, while Lively recuperates from a hand injury.

The actress sustained the injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December. At the time, production was temporarily suspended while she took time to heal. However, sources close to the situation now tell THR that Lively's initial hand surgery did not go as planned and the actress must undergo a second surgery and will need more time to recover.

It is currently unclear when filming will recommence. One insider said that just under half the movie has been shot, while another source said it could be five months before the production resumes.

The spy thriller, which has a production budget around $50 million, is being produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of EON Productions, the company behind the James Bond franchise. Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) is financing.

The Rhythm Section is an adaptation of the first of Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick novels, which follows a woman (Lively) that seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family — a flight that she was meant to be on.

The Handmaid's Tale director Reed Morano is helming the feature, which also stars Jude Law. In a Jan. 5 interview with THR, Morano said, "[Lively's] okay. She's just recovering. The problem is that normally, that kind of an injury, you would have four to six weeks of rehab and then you would wear a splint. We have to go into stunts, so it's very complicated."

Paramount, which is handling worldwide distribution, has dated The Rhythm Section for a Feb. 22, 2019, release. It is unclear if that date will stand.

The producers on Monday confirmed the shutdown in a statement: "Hiatus on the production of The Rhythm Section has been extended due to the hand injury Blake Lively sustained while filming an action sequence on the action thriller at the end of last year."

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/h...er-rhythm-section-suspends-production-1079841
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Yes, I do have something in mind. But my plate is a bit full now as I am currently working on my annual 2018 Movie Guide, Most Anticipated Films of 2018, article about the DCEU, my website and working on my new business. So the X-Men casting with scripts will have to wait after I'm done with it.
Click to expand...
Just going to put this here. The above post was made in Dec. 8 last year. Things have changed since then and my new business is taking up much of my time and going to take up a whole lot more of my attention in the near future. My plans to create a website is put on hold indefinitely. And to those that I promise for my articles and Fantasy Castings, I don't think I can do them right now. I might also be spending less time in Sherdog but I will still stick around and update the news when I can.
 
Dragonlordxxxxx said:
Sam Raimi to Direct THE KINGKILLER CHRONICLES for Lionsgate, Lin-Manuel Miranda

NdaKDJh.jpg


Sam Raimi is in negotiations to direct Lionsgate’s adaptation of The Kingkiller Chronicles, based on Pat Rothfuss’ classic novels.

In 2016, Lionsgate tapped Hamilton star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to serve as creative producer and musical mastermind of the feature film and TV series adaptations of The Kingkiller Chronicle, along with Rothfuss. Miranda has the option to be involved in future stage productions as well.

The film’s script is being penned by Lindsey Beer, who served as a writer on Transformers: The Last Knight. It will be based on the first book in Rothfuss’ series, The Name of the Wind.

The series is centered on the wizard Kvothe, who survives a tragic childhood to become a notorious household name. The Kingkiller Chronicle series of books and novellas has sold 10 million copies, and the first two books — The Name of the Wind and The Wise Man’s Fear — were New York Times bestsellers.

Showtime is also currently developing a Kingkiller Chronicle TV show based on the series.

Raimi has been weighing several projects currently in development, including the Skydance pic Bermuda Triangle, but sources say this film is in the best position to be his next project.

Raimi, who may be best known for the Evil Dead series and the original Spider-Man trilogy, has been focused on his producing in recent years, and hasn’t directed anything since 2013’s Oz the Great and Powerful for Disney.

Sam Raimi to Direct The Kingkiller Chronicles for Lionsgate and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Exclusive)
Click to expand...


i thought this was gonna be a tv series
 
First Official Trailer for Marvel's ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

 
First Trailer for Duncan Jones' Mystery Sci-Fi Thriller MUTE on Netflix

Prepare yourself for MUTE, a new Netflix Original Film by visionary director Duncan Jones, starring Alexander Skarsgård, Paul Rudd and Justin Theroux. Streaming only on Netflix February 23.

 
Jim Caviezel Confirmed to Return in Mel Gibson's PASSION OF THE CHRIST Sequel

G5vqS7q.jpg


Jim Caviezel is very much on board with director Mel Gibson's plan to shoot a sequel to The Passion of the Christ. Caviezel, 49, confirmed he will reprise his role as Jesus in the planned film about the resurrection of Christ. "There are things that I cannot say that will shock the audience," he says. "It's great. Stay tuned."

Gibson and his star have been tight-lipped on details of how the new film will move forward. But the actor says he's been inspired in his talks with Gibson by the direction the project is taking.

"I won’t tell you how he’s going to go about it," Caviezel says. "But I’ll tell you this much, the film he’s going to do is going to be the biggest film in history. It’s that good."

It's a prediction that could prove true. 2004's The Passion of the Christ, which Gibson directed, co-wrote and produced, was a major milestone in faith-based filmmaking, earning more than $611 million worldwide on a $30 million budget. It's the highest-grossing R-rated film ever in North America with $370.8 million.

The original followed the last 12 hours of Christ's life as portrayed by Caviezel. The actor hasn't returned to biblical films until this year. He'll play Luke in in Paul, Apostle of Christ (in theaters March 28) alongside James Faulkner's Paul.

New 'Passion of the Christ' will be 'the biggest film in history,' Jim Caviezel promises
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,156
Messages
55,060,113
Members
174,579
Latest member
lolanatomallow

Share this page

Back
Top