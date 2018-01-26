Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 84,921
- Reaction score
- 17,445
MOVIE NEWS & NOTES Vol. 40
Welcome to Movie News & Notes, the most comprehensive and up to date movie news in Sherdog. Go to the last page for the recent news.
Tip: If you want to read the post relating to the thread title, go to the last page or use the "Search" function (magnifying glass icon on the upper right corner) because sometimes that particular post will get buried under all the discussion or other headlines.
Link to previous thread: http://forums.sherdog.com/posts/137944371/
Welcome to Movie News & Notes, the most comprehensive and up to date movie news in Sherdog. Go to the last page for the recent news.
Tip: If you want to read the post relating to the thread title, go to the last page or use the "Search" function (magnifying glass icon on the upper right corner) because sometimes that particular post will get buried under all the discussion or other headlines.
Link to previous thread: http://forums.sherdog.com/posts/137944371/