Production for Blake Lively's Spy Thriller THE RHYTHM SECTION Has Been Suspended

The Blake Lively-fronted spy featureis being shut down. Sources tellthat production has been suspended, with crews being told to find other work, while Lively recuperates from a hand injury.The actress sustained the injury while doing a stunt on the Dublin set in December. At the time, production was temporarily suspended while she took time to heal. However, sources close to the situation now tellthat Lively's initial hand surgery did not go as planned and the actress must undergo a second surgery and will need more time to recover.It is currently unclear when filming will recommence. One insider said that just under half the movie has been shot, while another source said it could be five months before the production resumes.The spy thriller, which has a production budget around $50 million, is being produced by Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of EON Productions, the company behind the James Bond franchise. Global Road (formerly known as IM Global) is financing.is an adaptation of the first of Mark Burnell’s Stephanie Patrick novels, which follows a woman (Lively) that seeks to uncover the truth behind a plane crash that killed her family — a flight that she was meant to be on.director Reed Morano is helming the feature, which also stars Jude Law. In a Jan. 5 interview with, Morano said, "[Lively's] okay. She's just recovering. The problem is that normally, that kind of an injury, you would have four to six weeks of rehab and then you would wear a splint. We have to go into stunts, so it's very complicated."Paramount, which is handling worldwide distribution, has datedfor a Feb. 22, 2019, release. It is unclear if that date will stand.The producers on Monday confirmed the shutdown in a statement: "Hiatus on the production ofhas been extended due to the hand injury Blake Lively sustained while filming an action sequence on the action thriller at the end of last year."