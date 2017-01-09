Mouthguards: Impact and Gladiator comparison

Hi,

Which model would the Impact MMA mouthguard compare to over at Gladiator guards with regards to construction? The MMA guard is 20 dollars more than a Jiu jitsu guard. It seems like most people here use the Pro mouthguard from Gladiator guards.

I am doing Muay Thai. What would you advise?

Thanks!
 
would depend on several factors, head gear or not would be the biggest. Our pro model would be plenty for most non professional fighters who are training. The elite is really for no head gear sports involving sticks. Woman's field hockey for one.
 
I hope some one who has tried both can come in and share their experiences. I only have used Impact mouthguards and am pretty satisfied with them. First I had the MMA one, which I lost and replaced with a Jiu Jitsu guard. I had wanted to go Gladiator after losing my mouthguard but Impact's replacement program was quicker than getting brand new one made.

I too practice Muay Thai, and I went with the Jiu Jitusu guard the second time because it was thinner than the MMA one. Most of the time we wear headgear when sparing, so I was not worried that it was slightly thinner than the MMA guard. Also we wear 16oz/14oz gloves when sparring.
 
our pro model would be more than enough guard for your use. It's impossible for me to tell you how we compare as impact does not give any specifics about the manufacture of their guards. I can tell you gladiator was founded by a dental professional with over 30 years of dental experience. Impacts owner got into the business after buying several gladiators for his kids. Some major difference is the way the guards are trimmed, turn around time, and we have no time limits on discounted second guards. The pricing model is also very different everything on his guard is ala Carte. name on the side we include, we include a fair number of standard logo images. Need a specific cut its included. When its all said and done impact ends up being as or more expensive.
 
i've used both. the gladiator is shaped differently than that impact. the one i had was for jiu jitsu, and it kind of like clicked onto your teeth and really only covered the spots that needed to be covered. the impact goes over all of your teeth much like a boil and bite does except for it is snug and like it isn't even there.

i have a review in the review section showcasing both, i will search for it.
 
I have seen your review and really never commented but seeing it come up again I will make a few quick comments. the bi color impact mouthguard has been pressed well off center, causing the logo to be well off center. That guard would not have passed QC in our facility unless that arrangement had been specifically asked for. I can say we have never been asked for a bi color to be pressed off center, with an off center logo. In our estimation this is what the guard should have looked like, with the middle color bisecting the the front 4 teeth equally and the logo being centered.
 
Gladiator Guards said:
I have seen your review and really never commented but seeing it come up again I will make a few quick comments. the bi color impact mouthguard has been pressed well off center, causing the logo to be well off center. That guard would not have passed QC in our facility unless that arrangement had been specifically asked for. I can say we have never been asked for a bi color to be pressed off center, with an off center logo. In our estimation this is what the guard should have looked like, with the middle color bisecting the the front 4 teeth equally and the logo being centered.
I ordered it that way.

I only really used it a couple times, the gladiator one was my go to. I even used it while downhill mountain biking. I went ass over teakettle at about thirty miles an hour and saved me from a mouth full of busted teeth.
 
Gladiator Guards said:
would depend on several factors, head gear or not would be the biggest. Our pro model would be plenty for most non professional fighters who are training. The elite is really for no head gear sports involving sticks. Woman's field hockey for one.
What model do you recommend for people who are doing legit punch you in the teeth MMA/boxing training?
 
Pretty sure Gladiator don't post here anymore. You'd probably be best to email them directly.

PS. Holy necro thread
Andycruz05 said:
confused. If the Elite offers more protection than the pro, why would you suggest the Pro when it comes up to someone getting punched in the face without headgear. I don't get it? Is there a reason for that?
