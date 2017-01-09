Mouthguards: Impact and Gladiator comparison

Andy Nguyen
Hi,
Which model would the Impact MMA mouthguard compare to over at Gladiator guards with regards to construction? The MMA guard is 20 dollars more than a Jiu jitsu guard. It seems like most people here use the Pro mouthguard from Gladiator guards.
I am doing Muay Thai. What would you advise?
Thanks!
