Motley Crue replaces Mick Mars with John 5; John 5 replaced as Rob Zombie's guitarist

RZ came into the scene as the lead for White Zombie and John 5 did as the firth member of Marilyn Manson's band.







They recorded five albums together with John co-writing pretty much all the songs. Rumor has it John 5 wanted to join Motley Crue since Mick Mars can't play that well anymore. John is close friends with Nikki Sixx, Crue's bassist.







John 5 btw, might actually the best technical guitarist in rock nowadays.

