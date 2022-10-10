Motley Crue replaces Mick Mars with John 5; John 5 replaced as Rob Zombie's guitarist

SSgt Dickweed

SSgt Dickweed

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 30, 2015
Messages
12,483
Reaction score
10,551
RZ came into the scene as the lead for White Zombie and John 5 did as the firth member of Marilyn Manson's band.



They recorded five albums together with John co-writing pretty much all the songs. Rumor has it John 5 wanted to join Motley Crue since Mick Mars can't play that well anymore. John is close friends with Nikki Sixx, Crue's bassist.



John 5 btw, might actually the best technical guitarist in rock nowadays.
 
This thread is pretty weak for VG house unless TS and co. want to talk 1998's Twisted Metal III soundtrack.
 
Never want to see Mick leave the Crüe but always figured that if his health forced him to quit, it would be Ashba stepping in.

Rob, John 5 and Sixx are also in L.A. Rats together. Figure that's probably over then as well.
 
LOL wrong subforum.

But yeah Rob Zombie did become well-known to some demographicss thanks to the Twisted Metal games.
 
End of an era. Mick is such an underrated player. I hope he's able to finish that solo album he's been working on for what seems like forever.



Big shoes to fill for John.

 
SSgt Dickweed said:
RZ came into the scene as the lead for White Zombie and John 5 did as the firth member of Marilyn Manson's band.



They recorded five albums together with John co-writing pretty much all the songs. Rumor has it John 5 wanted to join Motley Crue since Mick Mars can't play that well anymore. John is close friends with Nikki Sixx, Crue's bassist.



John 5 btw, might actually the best technical guitarist in rock nowadays.
Click to expand...

Is Mick Mars retiring for health reasons or just because he is so old?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,052
Messages
55,253,496
Members
174,706
Latest member
zairu

Share this page

Back
Top