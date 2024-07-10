Brother Numsi
Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X are his masterpieces no question. But which of these movies is his most underrated:
1. He Got Game (1998) Could be my personal favorite movie of his. Can watch it anytime
2. 25th Hour (2002): His ode to NY after 9/11
3. Inside Man (2005): Couldn’t tell you how many people had no idea Spike Lee directed this movie. Nice to see him and Denzel back at it
4. Black KKKlansman (2017): Surprised at how well acted and funny this movie was.
