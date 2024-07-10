Movies Most Underrated Spike Lee Movie

Do the Right Thing and Malcolm X are his masterpieces no question. But which of these movies is his most underrated:

1. He Got Game (1998) Could be my personal favorite movie of his. Can watch it anytime

2. 25th Hour (2002): His ode to NY after 9/11

3. Inside Man (2005): Couldn’t tell you how many people had no idea Spike Lee directed this movie. Nice to see him and Denzel back at it

4. Black KKKlansman (2017): Surprised at how well acted and funny this movie was.
 
I wouldn't call any of them underrated, I think they're all his best work.

His documentary on Kobe 'Doing Work', and his films Summer of Sam & Clockers would be my 3 picks of his most underrated

I thought Bamboozled was good too but I'm also a big Damon Wayans fan.
 
his docus will forever be amongst my favorites, The Jim Brown and Katrina ones are just some of my all time favorites which I've watched many, many times.

As far as the movies? I don't know, I've seen many but not all of his films, not every film is great (true for any filmaker) but I don't think there are any that are underrated to me. I love Spike, I slipped him my music some 2o years ago, it was a funny situation.
 
I enjoyed all of those films. He has a few I didnt like, but none of those.
 
I liked 25th Hour and Inside Man. I never cared for Malcom X as a movie. Didn’t love He Got Game either. Hopefully he is still making loot because he pays 3400 a game for Knick’s seats.
 
I Am Legion said:
I liked 25th Hour and Inside Man. I never cared for Malcom X as a movie. Didn’t love He Got Game either. Hopefully he is still making loot because he pays 3400 a game for Knick’s seats.
I remember when he tried to use kickstarter and some newslady called him out on it and he flipped. She was putting him on the spot as if he were rich and didn't need crowdfunding. She kinda had a point, but very few of these movie people are willing to put their own fortunes up for their ideas. Spike's movies have never been huge though, sometimes controversial and newsworthy but people haven't ever flocked to see his movies, at least not the general public.
 
The Men on Films review for Spike Lee was positive.
 
