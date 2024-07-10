I Am Legion said: I liked 25th Hour and Inside Man. I never cared for Malcom X as a movie. Didn’t love He Got Game either. Hopefully he is still making loot because he pays 3400 a game for Knick’s seats. Click to expand...

I remember when he tried to use kickstarter and some newslady called him out on it and he flipped. She was putting him on the spot as if he were rich and didn't need crowdfunding. She kinda had a point, but very few of these movie people are willing to put their own fortunes up for their ideas. Spike's movies have never been huge though, sometimes controversial and newsworthy but people haven't ever flocked to see his movies, at least not the general public.