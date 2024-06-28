Most unappreciated UFC Fighter from the early years???

Let's just keep it first 20 or so UFC's.



Two names come to mind.



The first is (obviously) Frank Shamrock. Probably the first UFC fighter who cross trained in multiple disciplines. You had fighters previously like Don Frye or Mark Coleman that had a solid base, but usually resorted to other tactics (Frye and Coleman were both wrestlers, but they usually fought stand up or ground n pound respectively)



The other, and less obvious choice is Marco Ruas. He showed the world the effectiveness of leg kicks.



There's also an argument for Oleg with his sambo.