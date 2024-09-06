Most tragic missed opportunities in MMA

- Rockson Gracie dies and we never get to see Sakuraba vs Rickson



- Fedor vs Randy Couture cock blocked by Dana



- Chuck losing to Rampage in the semi-final so we didn't get to see him face Wanderlei in the final of the 2003 Middleweight Grand Prix.



- UFC giving Cro Cop one more fight before title shot. They gave him Gonzaga when they should have just gave him Randy Couture. Cro Cop vs Couture would have been legendary between two legends. Cro Cop had an amazing record against wrestlers/grapplers while Randy had a great record of upsetting dangerous strikers.



- Jose Aldo never getting his rematch vs Conor McGregor



- Ferguson/Khabib cancellations



