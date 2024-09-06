Most tragic missed opportunities in MMA

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
29,486
Reaction score
39,546
Sakuraba never getting a belt.

Sakuraba never getting a single win against Wanderlei

Chael coming so close to winning gold but never achieving it, thereby breaking the promise he made to his father before he died.

Rockhold never getting a rematch against bisping.

DC never getting a win against Jones. And really never even getting a fair shot.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Sakuraba never getting a belt.

Sakuraba never getting a single win against Wanderlei

Chael coming so close to winning gold but never achieving it, thereby breaking the promise he made to his father before he died.

Rockhold never getting a rematch against bisping.

DC never getting a win against Jones. And really never even getting a fair shot.
Click to expand...
 

Attachments

  • images.jpeg
    images.jpeg
    12.2 KB · Views: 0
- Rockson Gracie dies and we never get to see Sakuraba vs Rickson

- Fedor vs Randy Couture cock blocked by Dana

- Chuck losing to Rampage in the semi-final so we didn't get to see him face Wanderlei in the final of the 2003 Middleweight Grand Prix.

- UFC giving Cro Cop one more fight before title shot. They gave him Gonzaga when they should have just gave him Randy Couture. Cro Cop vs Couture would have been legendary between two legends. Cro Cop had an amazing record against wrestlers/grapplers while Randy had a great record of upsetting dangerous strikers.

- Jose Aldo never getting his rematch vs Conor McGregor

- Ferguson/Khabib cancellations

-
 
Khamzat blowing off his fight with Nate.

Glad that he did, Nate shined from that moment on...sorta.​
 
Wand Lil Nog not happening in Pride, especially considerring the heat between CB and BTT.

Hunto Big Nog in Pride, though I would imagine it would've played out kind of like Hunt Barnett did.
 
  • The UFC letting Mighty Mouse go in exchange for Askren. Still crazy that they traded the best Flyweight of all time go for nothing.
  • Never getting the Nunes/Cyborg rematch.
  • Never getting Ngannou vs. Jones.
  • TJ Grant never getting to fight for the Lightweight Title because he got that concussion in training, and then he never came back.
 
Can't say I really think of any of that as tragic.

Tragic is Kid or Randleman dying so early.
 
They dropped the ball not co-promoting with M-1 and having Fedor fight either Couture and/or Brock at that point in time
 
ninja boot said:
The most obvious one has to be Tony and Khabib
Click to expand...
More tragic if it was booked just the once. They had 4 or five times to get it on man. Some would say, if was never meant to happen lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Cooliox
Fights where a Fighter fought through extreme adversity or injury
3 4 5
Replies
83
Views
3K
Cooliox
Cooliox

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,690
Messages
56,142,560
Members
175,084
Latest member
Goratchyk

Share this page

Back
Top