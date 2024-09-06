Most tragic missed opportunities in MMA

Fedorgasm
Sakuraba never getting a belt.
Sakuraba never getting a single win against Wanderlei
Chael coming so close to winning gold but never achieving it, thereby breaking the promise he made to his father before he died.
Rockhold never getting a rematch against bisping.
DC never getting a win against Jones. And really never even getting a fair shot.
