Most Promising UFC fighter who could never get over the hump????

For my money it's Kevin Lee, Edson Barboza, or Michael Johnson.

When Kev was on he was on, and beat some solid fighters (Barboza, Chiesa, Trinaldo, Gillespie). At times, he looked like a world-beater. Always lost to the best though, and it usually wasn't close.

Barboza has been around forever and also, at times, looked like a world beater. Never been able to string anything together again'st top opposition though. He beats guys like Hooker and Dariush, but can't quite touch that championship level.

Johnson is the most confounding. near 50/50 record, but has KO'ed Poirier, decisioned Ferg, and beat a list of other decent guys. Sometimes a sharp shooter, and other's a total dud.
 
Kevin Lee came to mind for me. Curtis Blaydes may be another one.
 
Ruslan Magomedov looked very promising but couldn't get over the hump of not abusing steroids.
 
Edson had a way better career than those other guys imo
 
Dont forget Diego Sanchez, he had everything to be the greatest champion in ufc history, he had a 17-0 record with 13 finishes (7 KO, 6 subs) before his first loss, but then he left Greg Jackson, took some wrong desicions and lost his way.
 
filthynumber1 said:
Erik Silva


But he's still young and just needs time to develop his skill set
Click to expand...
The Real Erik Silva

SILVA_ERIK_L_02-24.png
 
