Most Promising UFC fighter who could never get over the hump????

For my money it's Kevin Lee, Edson Barboza, or Michael Johnson.



When Kev was on he was on, and beat some solid fighters (Barboza, Chiesa, Trinaldo, Gillespie). At times, he looked like a world-beater. Always lost to the best though, and it usually wasn't close.



Barboza has been around forever and also, at times, looked like a world beater. Never been able to string anything together again'st top opposition though. He beats guys like Hooker and Dariush, but can't quite touch that championship level.



Johnson is the most confounding. near 50/50 record, but has KO'ed Poirier, decisioned Ferg, and beat a list of other decent guys. Sometimes a sharp shooter, and other's a total dud.