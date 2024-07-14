Most MMA killers in one photo

Koro_11
Props to @Ludwig von Mises for posting it originally in his Pride nostalgia thread, but I think this needs it's own thread.
I challenge anyone to come up with a single photo that features a group of fighters that could match up to these assassins.
Every single one of these guys is at the peak of their powers in this photo, except maybe Reem who wasn't quite the horsemeat Uber version just yet. Still you have:
Chuck
Minotauro
Rampage
Cro Cop
Yoshida
Fedor
Takada
Shogun (you can't see his face but he's standing behind Sakakibara)
Wanderlei
Goodridge
Overeem
Sure, Takada wasn't a great fighter like the others, and Yoshida and Big Daddy weren't quite on that level either, but both would be a serious threat to anyone at any weight. And the rest are just the elite of the elite, you got 3 of the 10 greatest HW's in MMA history, and you got 4 of the 10 greatest LHW's in MMA history, all in their prime.
So let's say you're gonna be involved in a mass brawl, and you can bring about a dozen guys to fight on your side, I can't imagine a single pic with a better sample of gladiators. (yes I thought of the UFC one with all their champs of the golden era - Jones, Anderson, GSP, etc... and sure the 3 champions in the heavy weight classes could all hang with this group, but then you have a bunch of little guys like Dom Cruz, Frankie Edgar, etc. who wouldn't even be able to compete with Takada.
So yeah, I challenge anyone to come up with a pic of a more formidable dirty dozen than you have here in this pic (keep in mind anyone below 185 would get killed).
