Most Impressive Fighter from the "Dark Ages" era of the UFC????

The dark ages, or the McCain years as most remember them, were a strange time for the UFC. There was a bit of SEG/Zuffa crossover here.

I guess I'm curious who the best fighters were during this time (roughly 98-03).

I wouldn't count fighters like Frye, Coleman, Severn, Gracie, or Shamrock during this period. They were more Golden age fighters.

This was also right before Liddell and Couture went on their reigns of terror.

I'd say Tito, Hughes, Jens Pulver, BJ, and Frank were probably the tops.

Thoughts?
 
Lawler, Shrek, Baroni, Barnett, Tanner & Baby Jay Penn
*There's tons more...
 
Chuck was very impressive with his fight against Paul Jones at UFC 22. Some of the best takedown defense I've ever seen in MMA. One of the best displays of the old "sprawl and brawl" from Chuck.

Jones was 11-1-1 in MMA. Only person he lost to was Chuck.
 
12_medium.gif
 
Miletich had a nice run in the UFC.

Shaolin Alan said:
I was gonna fix it after it "auto-uncorrected", but thought Shrek was funnier; and to see if anyone came at me🤪
Could've been worse. At least you didn't refer to him as the muscle shart which is why text to speech still has some kinks to work out.
 
