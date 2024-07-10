Most Impressive Fighter from the "Dark Ages" era of the UFC????

The dark ages, or the McCain years as most remember them, were a strange time for the UFC. There was a bit of SEG/Zuffa crossover here.



I guess I'm curious who the best fighters were during this time (roughly 98-03).



I wouldn't count fighters like Frye, Coleman, Severn, Gracie, or Shamrock during this period. They were more Golden age fighters.



This was also right before Liddell and Couture went on their reigns of terror.



I'd say Tito, Hughes, Jens Pulver, BJ, and Frank were probably the tops.



Thoughts?