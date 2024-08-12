Most complete UFC family man?

Lord Pyjamas
As a kid who would you chose to be your father!
Pick 2.
I will pick nr 1. Glover Teixeira! Close to ultimate man and seem wise, skillful and caring!
Then if Glover dies I will pick nr 2. Jon Jones to help me with grief and shit. It would be crazy just scraping up the leftovers from his party nights!
I bet you could fish thousands of $ as a teen out of him because of reasons and live a crazy teenage high!
After that probably (weirdly enough) both Henderson and Bisping!
I have a feeling both are great parents!
Well I derailed my own threadstart so it is probably time to go to sleep!
Adios amigos!
