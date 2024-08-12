Most complete UFC family man?

The answer is Jon Jones:



-Been with his spouse seen before he was a fighter which shows extreme loyalty through fame & fortune.



-Jon has a strong bond with his brothers. His brothers are professional NFL players and he has helped keep them on the right path and out of trouble.



-Jon is a man of Christ and instills that in his family but the word of God and being a shining example in the community.



-Jon treats the fans as family. He has never cheated us or taken shortcuts. He does things the right way.



-Jon is an attentive, caring father. He is a role model for his daughters and shows them what a man should be and how a man should treat others. Jon shows his love in unique ways.