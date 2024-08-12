Most complete UFC family man?

Lord Pyjamas

Lord Pyjamas

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
217
Reaction score
274
As a kid who would you chose to be your father!
Pick 2.

I will pick nr 1. Glover Teixeira! Close to ultimate man and seem wise, skillful and caring!

Then if Glover dies I will pick nr 2. Jon Jones to help me with grief and shit. It would be crazy just scraping up the leftovers from his party nights!
I bet you could fish thousands of $ as a teen out of him because of reasons and live a crazy teenage high!

After that probably (weirdly enough) both Henderson and Bisping!
I have a feeling both are great parents!

Well I derailed my own threadstart so it is probably time to go to sleep!
Adios amigos!
 
just bleed guy.png

I'll take my boy for the win.
 
My first thoughts were Beneil Dariush and Jens Pulver

Not Mark Coleman he would make me talk to Fedor and Id get scared
 
Machida looks to be a good father. He will teach you the crane kick and have a drink with you after

lyotopiss2.jpg
 
Idk, Chandler? He comes across as a real family.

Ian Garry took a name that isn't his so that everyone in the family would have the same name and feel included. He catches a shitload of pwns for it, but in reality it is pretty admirable and shows true consideration for children who aren't actually his own. He also lost his shit when Magny said he whips his kids, and used it as fuel to give him a beating in their fight. Maybe not a great personality, as a fighter, but can't knock him as a father.
 
I would not want any of these CTE victims for a father.
 
TS wants to call Glover "Daddy" confirmed.

c97fc85e-90aa-4cf3-a3ec-3a53619132f6_text.gif
 
The answer is Jon Jones:

-Been with his spouse seen before he was a fighter which shows extreme loyalty through fame & fortune.

-Jon has a strong bond with his brothers. His brothers are professional NFL players and he has helped keep them on the right path and out of trouble.

-Jon is a man of Christ and instills that in his family but the word of God and being a shining example in the community.

-Jon treats the fans as family. He has never cheated us or taken shortcuts. He does things the right way.

-Jon is an attentive, caring father. He is a role model for his daughters and shows them what a man should be and how a man should treat others. Jon shows his love in unique ways.
 
Glover would be a great practical joker uncle and he'd have your back like a true asskicker.
 
This thread is beyond cringe. You weirdos have some strange ideas.
 
Anyone that is super level headed that is a role model...Randy Couture....Would avoid ego centric ones.
 
Probably Nate which would make Nick my uncle so it would be a win win

CwiTLmn.jpg
 
