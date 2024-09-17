Most Bad*** Brothers of all time(s)….

Emelianenko Bros( Fedor is the GOAT and Alex is/was an actual gangster with scum behavior outside the ring/cage): Alex was scary AF at one time and even beat the brakes off Prime Kharitanov and was beat Juicehead Josh Barnett into a bloody mess till he got tired and gave up. Consensus in their primes, these two would be the brothers no one in the world would want to mess with.



Other notables:



Ninja and Shogun Rua(Ninja was badass until he over stepped and fought Sergei at HW).



The Reem bros(yes Valentin was not great but still a scary dude).



Anderson and Wand: yes both juicers but scary nonetheless.



Travis and Matt Brown: Just bleed.



Nog Bros: both elite at their respective weights.



Tony and Craig Ferguson: crazy and crazy funny.



Matt and Mark Hughes: used to TRAIN like crazy.



Any others come to mind?