MORTAL KOMBAT 2021 (Premieres April 23, 2021)

If you have seen MORTAL KOMBAT (2021), how would you rate it?

Update: February 18, 2021

First Official Red-Band Trailer for MORTAL KOMBAT on HBO Max


Update: May 14, 2019

James Wan-Produced MORTAL KOMBAT Live-Action Movie to Shoot Later This Year

EG9OpWP.jpg


It has been announced that a new film based on the Mortal Kombat video game franchise will be shot later this year. The movie will be produced by James Wan and directed by first-time filmmaker Simon McQuoid in Adelaide, Australia. The announcement was made by the Premier of South Australia, Steven Marshall.

“I’m really happy and excited to be bringing another show back to Australia with Mortal Kombat, especially after having such a great experience filming Aquaman,” said Wan in a statement. “Now we get to experience South Australia with its scenic locations and a wealth of artistic talent to work with. It will be perfectly suited for this fantasy-action project.”

Mortal Kombat has inspired two previous films, 1995’s Mortal Kombat and 1997’s Mortal Kombat Annihilation. Pre-production on Mortal Kombat will commence this month and production is set to start later this year.

https://ew.com/movies/2019/05/14/mortal-kombat-james-wan/
Update: November 18, 2016

New Line and Producer James Wan's MORTAL KOMBAT Movie Finds Its Director


kKacpKy.jpg


Mortal Kombat is ready for a new round. Simon McQuoid is in talks to direct the big screen reboot of the videogame franchise, Heat Vision has confirmed.

James Wan is producing the reboot for New Line, the studio behind both the 1995 film that became a surprise hit, as well as its less-than-stellar followup, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Larry Kasanoff, who produced the original films and helped extend the Mortal Kombat brand to new heights, is executive producing the reboot.

McQuoid comes from the world of commercials and directed a well-liked Star Wars spot for Duracell last year and is also known for work with brands such as Nissan, Samsung and HP.

The 1995 Mortal Kombat movieis still remembered breaking the "videogame curse" and being the first adaptation to be both embraced by fans and a hit at the box office. It told the story of Liu Kang (Robin Shou), Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby) and Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson-Sampras), who fought for the fate of humanity in a life-or-death tournament.

Test your might.
Test your might.
Test your might.
Test your might.

MORTAL KOMBAT!
 
IS this gona be a lowbudget shitty movie like the Tekken movie ? or the Dragon Ball z movie ? O god someoen tell me this director is decent and well known at least
 
I'd be much more excited if James Wan were directing, than producing.

But I'm still open to an announcement that'll get me pumped.
 
Loved both Mortal Kombat movies as a kid. I hope they don't botch it.
 
Was a HUGE fan of the 1990s film series. So much so, I think they should've rather brought the original cast back and did another sequel.
 
They have no choice. It could be an amazing movie but if I don't hear that "Test your might...MORTAL KOMBAT", it's going to be panned by the fans



"...Excellent...excellent...excellent...excellent...FIGHT!!"
 
after this which UFC fighter do you think will walk out to the octagon playing the MK theme song?
 
That would describe MK: Annihilation. lol
 
I loved the short film they had a few years ago. Was awesome! The web series that built off of it was just fucking horrendous
 
Liu Kang starring Tilda Swinton
Raiden Starring Jennifer Lawrence
Shao Khan starring Ellen Page
Jade starring Scarlett Johanssen
Shang Tsung starring Tilda Swinton using cgi and split screen.

This is what progress looks like people, SJWs would love this movie.
 
Hopefully we'll get a transgender Scorpion.
 
Liu Kang starring Tilda Swinton
Raiden Starring Jennifer Lawrence
Shao Khan starring Ellen Page
Jade starring Scarlett Johanssen
Shang Tsung starring Tilda Swinton using cgi and split screen.

This is what progress looks like people, SJWs would love this movie.
On a serious note, who would you get to be Liu Kang? I thought the guy they got in the 90s was pretty much perfect for the role.
 
Less cgi, rated R, dark tone. Im in.
 
