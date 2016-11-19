Dragonlordxxxxx
Update: February 18, 2021
First Official Red-Band Trailer for MORTAL KOMBAT on HBO Max
______________________________________________________
Update: May 14, 2019
James Wan-Produced MORTAL KOMBAT Live-Action Movie to Shoot Later This Year
It has been announced that a new film based on the Mortal Kombat video game franchise will be shot later this year. The movie will be produced by James Wan and directed by first-time filmmaker Simon McQuoid in Adelaide, Australia. The announcement was made by the Premier of South Australia, Steven Marshall.
“I’m really happy and excited to be bringing another show back to Australia with Mortal Kombat, especially after having such a great experience filming Aquaman,” said Wan in a statement. “Now we get to experience South Australia with its scenic locations and a wealth of artistic talent to work with. It will be perfectly suited for this fantasy-action project.”
Mortal Kombat has inspired two previous films, 1995’s Mortal Kombat and 1997’s Mortal Kombat Annihilation. Pre-production on Mortal Kombat will commence this month and production is set to start later this year.
https://ew.com/movies/2019/05/14/mortal-kombat-james-wan/
______________________________________________________
Update: November 18, 2016
New Line and Producer James Wan's MORTAL KOMBAT Movie Finds Its Director
Mortal Kombat is ready for a new round. Simon McQuoid is in talks to direct the big screen reboot of the videogame franchise, Heat Vision has confirmed.
James Wan is producing the reboot for New Line, the studio behind both the 1995 film that became a surprise hit, as well as its less-than-stellar followup, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation. Larry Kasanoff, who produced the original films and helped extend the Mortal Kombat brand to new heights, is executive producing the reboot.
McQuoid comes from the world of commercials and directed a well-liked Star Wars spot for Duracell last year and is also known for work with brands such as Nissan, Samsung and HP.
The 1995 Mortal Kombat movieis still remembered breaking the "videogame curse" and being the first adaptation to be both embraced by fans and a hit at the box office. It told the story of Liu Kang (Robin Shou), Johnny Cage (Linden Ashby) and Sonya Blade (Bridgette Wilson-Sampras), who fought for the fate of humanity in a life-or-death tournament.
Commercials Director Simon McQuoid in Talks to Direct New Line's 'Mortal Kombat' Reboot
