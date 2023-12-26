Not this shit again. Christ.was that a real finish this morning? There were way better punches that didn’t make him drop to his knees
I watched it live. It did not look clean. And then there’s BobI hope Inoue knocks him senseless. Nery is a POS.
So did I. You're right though it was fake. The Bobfather strikes again. Good detective work.
Bob hitting Tapales with the steel chair when the cameras weren't looking
Like I said in the other thread they can fight anywhere Inoue wants if they can't do it in Japan. Vegas and Cali make sense but it doesn't have to necessarily be in the western US. New York would also make sense and they have a large Latino population as well (it's actually 3× bigger than Nevada's). Or, they can just fight somewhere else in Asia to cater to Inoue's fanbase.Nery is banned from Boxing in Japan for life & I doubt the Japanese Boxing Commission will overturn their ruling just for Inoue
It will have to be in US in Cali or Vegas, Nery is Mexican so the Hispanic fanbase might turn up
True but he might prefer the west coast, shorter flight & less time zone gap
If he does fight in the US next then yeah it will probably be in Vegas. In 2020 & 2021 he fought in Vegas twice back-to-back. Years prior he fought once in Cali. Those are the only three times he's fought in the US to date. So, the chances are high it'll be in Vegas (or Cali) again.
Well the only other rich Asian country markets are PRC, Taiwan, & SK. I don't think either SK or PRC would be interested considering their national rivalry with Japan
Then there is Saudi but currently they don't seem to be interested in the little guys
Plus the reason Inoue worked with Top Rank is eventually to become a name in the US but Covid disrupted those plans & Steve Kim claimed that the Bobfather told him that Inoue will have at least 1 fight in the US in 2024, is why I think this fight makes the most sense in US
If Inoue beats Nery, MJ, & Goodman & moves up to 126 then I think he will continue working with TR as they got Venado Lopez (title holder), Robeisy (still a good fight for Inoue despite his recent loss), & Kholmatov (who I expect will easily stop Ford & win the belt)
Odd that the hooks did nothing but a whiffing right made a guy fall to both knees. Boxing is so fucking fixed it ain’t funny
this is as bad as saying David Benevidez fights are fixed
