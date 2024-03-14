Social Monkey bites dog, didn't expect reaction

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
52,528
Reaction score
24,250
82424391-13192889-image-a-12_1710346048428.jpg


82424381-13192889-image-a-11_1710346045276.jpg


82424397-13192889-image-a-10_1710346042027.jpg


82424395-13192889-image-a-6_1710346020790.jpg


My bark's worse than your bite! Hilarious moment monkey realises it has made a big mistake chomping on a stray dog


www.dailymail.co.uk

Hilarious moment monkey makes a big mistake chomping on a stray dog

When a monkey decided to attack a stray dog in Chandigarh, India, it quickly realised the idea was bananas when the dog turned
-
@Loiosh

I tried your suggestion , but still can't post image.

Edit nvm , works now

--

Last pic is meme worthy.

Everybody was kung-fu fighting...
 
Last edited:
There's a video of a monkey stealing a baby in India, people went after it, then he climbed a pole and started tearing the baby apart and eating it piece by piece. These fucks should be exterminated.
 
Bornstarch said:
There's a video of a monkey stealing a baby in India, people went after it, then he climbed a pole and started tearing the baby apart and eating it piece by piece. These fucks should be exterminated.
Click to expand...
About a year or two ago there were articles about monkeys taking the puppies of stray dogs and dropping them off from the top of buildings.
 
