Television MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS (Premieres Nov. 17)

Update: August 17, 2023

First Official Images from Godzilla TV Series MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell

F3vSQJXakAA-CK1


F3vStGvaMAAvEQf


F3vVyxUWYAACXFB


F3vVyxUXAAAr3mm


Synopsis: Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga - spanning three generations - reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

No premiere date for the 10-episode series on Apple TV+.
 
Take my Goddamn Money
 
I'd rather it was set after KotM. The world that movie ended with, with dozens of giant monsters now sharing the world with humans, was much richer. Imagine living in a world of giant monsters. The news stories, the fan sites, the groups and cults that would arise. Their lairs would be tourist destinations, new sciences would develop. It'd be remarkable.
 
Interesting.
Im a sucker for these movies so will see what its like
 


I am obviously stoked for this. It's about the best time to be a Godzilla fan (and not in prison). This series, Godzilla -1, and G×K, all within the next year. Counting my blessings, feeling fortunate I won't have to settle for any of this after the fact, as I did for GKotM and GvK.

Also, somehow wasn't really aware Kurt Russell (and Wyatt) was doing this. Russell actually has a long history with TV series, although, as far as I know, he hasn't done one in decades. Glad they got him involved.
 
why so small in first image? looks like an oversized T Rex
 
Excelsior said:
I'd rather it was set after KotM. The world that movie ended with, with dozens of giant monsters now sharing the world with humans, was much richer. Imagine living in a world of giant monsters. The news stories, the fan sites, the groups and cults that would arise. Their lairs would be tourist destinations, new sciences would develop. It'd be remarkable.
Could even get Ron Perlman to be in it…

I’m so in for this, Kurt Russel is one of my favorite actors.
 
Eh, I found all of the new American Godzilla movies after the 2014 one to be kind of standard American summer blockbusters with a Godzilla skin, and my enthusiasm for them is in the toilet. I will give this a look but I have really low expectations. Now, Godzilla Minus One on the other hand...
 
Fake Doctor said:
Eh, I found all of the new American Godzilla movies after the 2014 one to be kind of standard American summer blockbusters with a Godzilla skin, and my enthusiasm for them is in the toilet. I will give this a look but I have really low expectations. Now, Godzilla Minus One on the other hand...
I expect -1 to be the best of the bunch. Nothing the States has produced holds a candle to Shin Godzilla, it should be more of the same. I still enjoy the Monsterverse stuff, though.
 
