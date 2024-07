Too much we dont know. What we do know is that his contract is coming to an end, so there are two possibilities:



- If the UFC told him we are resigning you for sure and he still went into negotiations with PFL, then that might not have been the smartest move.



- If the UFC did not indicate that they were going to resign him, then getting into negotiations is the smartest thing he could have done.



Either way, he should know that the UFC operates like a bush league promotion, sometimes they make business decisions based on personal feelings and vendettas. You need to tread carefully when you work with them.