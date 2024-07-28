Mokaev is difficult to watch and hard to root for

This dude definitely didn’t make weight but UFC just said “f it we can’t postpone this fight again.”



He commits so many fouls every fight. Never gets any points taken (not his fault it’s the ref’s job but still frustrating).



He wins every fight by flailing his arms and legs around (striking) enough until he can shoot a very telegraphed takedown and hold his opponent on the ground and run out the clock.



His strikes have no intent on damage or finishing, they’re just a means to an end to dive on the hips and hold.



Anyone who tries to strike with him lands cleanly and easily, since his defense is almost nonexistent.



Not sure what the appeal is? Is it literally only because he’s undefeated?



I’m not hating, I’m just saying it’s hard to root for the guy.