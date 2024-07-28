Mokaev is difficult to watch and hard to root for

Fatback96

Fatback96

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Feb 23, 2016
Messages
7,937
Reaction score
15,333
This dude definitely didn’t make weight but UFC just said “f it we can’t postpone this fight again.”

He commits so many fouls every fight. Never gets any points taken (not his fault it’s the ref’s job but still frustrating).

He wins every fight by flailing his arms and legs around (striking) enough until he can shoot a very telegraphed takedown and hold his opponent on the ground and run out the clock.

His strikes have no intent on damage or finishing, they’re just a means to an end to dive on the hips and hold.

Anyone who tries to strike with him lands cleanly and easily, since his defense is almost nonexistent.

Not sure what the appeal is? Is it literally only because he’s undefeated?

I’m not hating, I’m just saying it’s hard to root for the guy.
 
He always looks like he’s trying desperately not to get hurt. So desperate that he does things like pulling a guys shorts down. He has that style of fighting I loathe the most. Dodge, dodge, dodge, shoot, cling, cling, cling some more. The opposite of an action fighter. For someone with such good reflexes it’s a shame.
 
I said this in another thread but I will say it again.

I have been hard on Belal's performance but he literally looked like Arturo Gatti out there tonight compared to Mokaev.

Just horrible. And hey, I am FINE with that if you have some personality but he didn't really have much. The false clearing of the air/sucker punch of Kape is kinda amusing tho
 
We never have to watch him again thank God.
I knew my incessant text messages to Dana would eventually worm their way into his brain.
You're welcome Sherbros.
Most embarassing way anyone has been cut btw.
"Yea PFL is gonna get a nice undefeated guy." at the press conference LOL
 
There is no apeal noone said there was. Is the sport legitimate (wtf spelling). Win, ranked, stay. What other sport are you #6 and they say you're boring go away.
 
Fatback96 said:
This dude definitely didn’t make weight but UFC just said “f it we can’t postpone this fight again.”

He commits so many fouls every fight. Never gets any points taken (not his fault it’s the ref’s job but still frustrating).

He wins every fight by flailing his arms and legs around (striking) enough until he can shoot a very telegraphed takedown and hold his opponent on the ground and run out the clock.

His strikes have no intent on damage or finishing, they’re just a means to an end to dive on the hips and hold.

Anyone who tries to strike with him lands cleanly and easily, since his defense is almost nonexistent.

Not sure what the appeal is? Is it literally only because he’s undefeated?

I’m not hating, I’m just saying it’s hard to root for the guy.
Click to expand...

No worries sir, Dana said he's not renewing his contract.
 
The worst part was after all the shorts pulling/posturing/multiple fights outside/eye pokes/groin shots/tap kicks while running

he gets announced the winner and tries not to cry like he won Miss America and they handed him a bouquet.

Dude FUCK OFF.

Worst Dagestani ever.
 
XThe GreatestX said:
I said this in another thread but I will say it again.

I have been hard on Belal's performance but he literally looked like Arturo Gatti out there tonight compared to Mokaev.

Just horrible. And hey, I am FINE with that if you have some personality but he didn't really have much. The false clearing of the air/sucker punch of Kape is kinda amusing tho
Click to expand...
Exactly. At least Belal is actually TRYING to finish. Whereas Mokaev has no intention on ever finishing.
 
It's becasue he's not good at anything. He uses his physical gifts (youth,size,strength,energy) to outwork guys, but he looks awful doing it. He's supposed to be a great wrestler, but he has struggled to take all of his oppennts down, and when he does get them down he can't keep them there. On the feet he's no better, he pretty much spammed weak kicks to keep Kape off of him in his last fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,740
Messages
55,933,773
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top