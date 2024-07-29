Mokaev has 23 Amateur fights. All Wins.

Regardless of what you think of Mokaev' personality, and his fight style, I was amazed to learn that, on top of his 13-0 pro record, he has 23 amateur fights. All wins. I don't know if I've even seen a pro fighter with that many amateur fights.

That puts his overall (amateur and pro) record at 36-0. Incredible stat, especially when you consider that there are no split decisions in there, only one NC.

The dudes fight style indeed sucks, and he probably lost to Kape (maybe even some of those other fighters) but nevertheless, props to this dude for being a winning machine.