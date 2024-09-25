Mokaev claiming Brave FC has made him the highest paid FW in the world but his goal is to leave them to return to the UFC

Söze Aldo said: If he really is the highest paid FLW in the world, he is absolutely getting overpaid by them. No way Brave is getting any real return on investment on him for that and yet he publically brags about leaving them asap, talk about biting the hand lol



Even the UFC guys who get cut would at least feign like they are happy to be in Bellator or PFL even if they privately wanted back. Click to expand...

If they are willing to pay then how is it getting over-paid? The UFC has gotten people used to systematically underpaying fighters that when anyone gets paid good elsewhere it's "OMG they are over-paid."He's a top 5 fighter with name value, on a huge win streak, undefeated, Muslim, and the org is in Bahrain, seems like he is the perfect fighter to sign to grow their promotion regionally (even if we don't give a shit about it).Dudes that wouldn't be top 5 in the UFC are in KSW and OKTOGON are making like 5 times what they would in the UFC and those orgs are happy to pay because they put on big shows regionally. It's very myopic to believe that the only way to get paid is the UFC, there are other orgs that will pay good money if you are a top fighter that can be regionally promoted.Like I said he could've left out the part about wanting to go back to the UFC if he's getting a bag, but coming from a guy that sucker-punches someone after trying to set-up a friendship photo it seems par for the course (i.e. he isn't too bright).