Mokaev claiming Brave FC has made him the highest paid FW in the world but his goal is to leave them to return to the UFC

lol I had to re-read that tweet. Guy saying he wants to go to the UFC even though he's getting paid a ton. He's trying to brag but at the same time is simping to Dana White.

I know Brave is comfortable with being a stepping stone promotion, but that's very poor taste.

The guy just lacks any sense for professionalism.
 
I want to support this guy but i dont even know how to anymore when he keeps saying things like this
 
Brains. I think he lacks brains.
Ufc are the zombies
 
If they never brought back Paul Daley, who had some of the most exciting KOs of his era against high level competition, they're never going to bring this dork back.
Difference is Daley wasn’t a young undefeated prospect/top contender like Mokaev is. Dana can find tons of guys who are willing to stand and bang for 12k, Mokaev is a legit contender, he just has to keep winning dominantly and the ufc will take him back off his record alone.
 
What's wrong with this guy? Imagine knowing your boss is severely overpaying you but publicly bragging how you'll leave the first chance you get.
It's actually the opposite, he's not saying his boss is over-paying him, he's saying the UFC is underpaying everyone.

I mean if he's so boring that the UFC doesn't want him how is he making more than their champion does?

But yes he definitely should've left out the part about "But of course my goal is come back to UFC because it is the number 1 promotion in the world right now!" lol.
 
Pierced7681 said:
For UFC to take him back he needs to show growth and professionalism. That was why he got let go to begin with.
 
If he really is the highest paid FLW in the world, he is absolutely getting overpaid by them. No way Brave is getting any real return on investment on him for that and yet he publically brags about leaving them asap, talk about biting the hand lol

Even the UFC guys who get cut would at least feign like they are happy to be in Bellator or PFL even if they privately wanted back.
 
If they are willing to pay then how is it getting over-paid? The UFC has gotten people used to systematically underpaying fighters that when anyone gets paid good elsewhere it's "OMG they are over-paid."

He's a top 5 fighter with name value, on a huge win streak, undefeated, Muslim, and the org is in Bahrain, seems like he is the perfect fighter to sign to grow their promotion regionally (even if we don't give a shit about it).

Dudes that wouldn't be top 5 in the UFC are in KSW and OKTOGON are making like 5 times what they would in the UFC and those orgs are happy to pay because they put on big shows regionally. It's very myopic to believe that the only way to get paid is the UFC, there are other orgs that will pay good money if you are a top fighter that can be regionally promoted.

Like I said he could've left out the part about wanting to go back to the UFC if he's getting a bag, but coming from a guy that sucker-punches someone after trying to set-up a friendship photo it seems par for the course (i.e. he isn't too bright).
 
