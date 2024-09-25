Mokaev claiming Brave FC has made him the highest paid FW in the world but his goal is to leave them to return to the UFC

The guy just lacks any sense for professionalism.
He's never going to be back in the UFC lol. Imagine the meltdown when he comes to this realization.
If they never brought back Paul Daley, who had some of the most exciting KOs of his era against high level competition, they're never going to bring this dork back.If he keeps winning dominantly the ufc will bring him back, they’ll lose credibility by not having him on the roster
What's wrong with this guy? Imagine knowing your boss is severely overpaying you but publicly bragging how you'll leave the first chance you get.
He also might benefit from wearing a helmet.I'll say it for the 5th time, he needs someone else to manage his social media.
For UFC to take him back he needs to show growth and professionalism. That was why he got let go to begin with.Difference is Daley wasn’t a young undefeated prospect/top contender like Mokaev is. Dana can find tons of guys who are willing to stand and bang for 12k, Mokaev is a legit contender, he just has to keep winning dominantly and the ufc will take him back off his record alone.
It's actually the opposite, he's not saying his boss is over-paying him, he's saying the UFC is underpaying everyone.
I mean if he's so boring that the UFC doesn't want him how is he making more than their champion does?
But yes he definitely should've left out the part about "But of course my goal is come back to UFC because it is the number 1 promotion in the world right now!" lol.
If he really is the highest paid FLW in the world, he is absolutely getting overpaid by them. No way Brave is getting any real return on investment on him for that and yet he publically brags about leaving them asap, talk about biting the hand lol
Even the UFC guys who get cut would at least feign like they are happy to be in Bellator or PFL even if they privately wanted back.