Media Moicano hurls explicits at French President Macron and the French government

AldoStillGoat said:


Is Money Moicano the man of the people? What did you think of his post fight speech?
Click to expand...

I think he's the exact opposite of "man of the people". He denounced Democracy and is a proud Christian, he seems to be interested in some sort of Christian theocracy which would inherently favor Christians.

He is of course entitled to his beliefs, but its the opposite of being a man of the people, someone who is a man of the common person would probably want to keep Democracy.
 
Busgosu said:
Easy! Saying dumb shit. And this is not his first time.
It's also extremely disrespectful and uncalled for to do this when you go to some other country.
Click to expand...
Can you elaborate specifically on what dumb shit he has said?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wizzlebiz
UFC 300 bonus game. Do they deserve a bonus for that finish?
2
Replies
23
Views
588
El Fernas
El Fernas

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,355
Messages
56,256,040
Members
175,130
Latest member
youhaveayds

Share this page

Back
Top