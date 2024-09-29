AldoStillGoat
Is Money Moicano a man of the people? What did you think of his post fight speech?
What makes him dumb as bricks?I am not a Macron fan but Moicano is dumb as bricks and should stfu with these speeches. Cringe inducing.
Easy! Saying dumb shit. And this is not his first time.What makes him dumb as bricks?
Can you elaborate specifically on what dumb shit he has said?Easy! Saying dumb shit. And this is not his first time.
It's also extremely disrespectful and uncalled for to do this when you go to some other country.
Lol he probably read a two-paragraph summary.Moicano is the type to have an opinion one week, then read a book and have a new opinion the next week. I like the guy, but I wouldn't take political advice from him. At least he reads though.
I'd like it more if he sid Fuck Biden and Fuck Harris.
Biden/Harris and Macron are the same globalist asswipes.I'd like it more if he sid Fuck Biden and Fuck Harris.
Lol he probably read a two-paragraph summary.
Anarcocapitalism is vomit inducing shit and bringing it up randomly after a fight when you're being asked about your next career move is really rather fucking dumb. Lmao, it's actually shocking needing to explain this.Can you elaborate specifically on what dumb shit he has said?