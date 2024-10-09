Modern day MMA title defenses vs. old school MMA title defenses

koa pomaikai
Modern day MMA is just on a whole different level across all weight divisions (including heavyweight)
I don’t think it’s possible to ever see anyone come close to 10 title defenses in modern MMA as everyone is much closer in skill set.
People in their PRIME like Aldo, Mighty Mouse, GSP, Fedor, Anderson, and even Jones are likely going to find it hard to make it to the title, and most likely just defend it a handful of times at best.
I mean, do you see someone like Fedor being able to reign 10 years as champion in modern Heavyweight?
Anderson having 10+ title defenses in the current MW class?
GSP going on a run at 170?
Nah. I don’t think so.
