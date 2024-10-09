Modern day MMA title defenses vs. old school MMA title defenses

What people think is a weak era is usually a result of a very dominant champ who cleaned out the division.



That's why Anderson had to fight guys like Cote. He simply cleaned out everyone else.



With Jones it wasn't quite as bad because his periods of inactivity allowed others to build up momentum again before fighting him.



It happened with Fedor too. When there wasn't a legit challenger then pride would throw someone at him, and at the time we understood. We're not seeing Fedor vs Zulu instead of a legit title match. We're seeing Fedor/Zulu instead of not seeing Fedor at all for 6 months. But Fedor cleaned out that division. He fought every legit contender at the time with the exception of Randy and Barnett, and he did try to fight Barnett. It wasn't Fedor's fault that Barnett tested positive.



Anyhoo, this idea that MMA today is so much better than MMA 5, 10, 15, years ago is not really true.



I mean, we have a LHW champ right now that would likely lose to several LHW from 10 years ago.