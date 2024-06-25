  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Mod request to have JustBleed flexing Lemur added to sherdog's own section of emoticons

Y'all know the one I'm talking about

One of you shooop geniuses shooped "Just Bleed" and UFC onto flexing
@StonedLemur

That shit is cool as hell.

If that doesn't belong in "sherdogs own"
I don't know what does belong there. Because that shit is dope. It is perfect, it conveys power and it is literally infact one of sherdogs own.

Get it done boys!!!

-Jeff out



- Edit:

Ketamine infused half assed apology to who ever has to do the actual work to make this happen, and to lemur if for some bizarre reason he didn't want us using that fucking amazing gif
 
I don't know the one you're talking about.
 
Never heard of him or you or anyboy
 
The Church of JUST BLEED finds this lack of consultation before altering the sacred imagery questionable, and may launch an Inquisition into the matter ...
 
Can you like, post the thing you want?
 
