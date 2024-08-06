"MMA still in diapers, next gen of athletes would be too dangerous for UFC's own good"

Yesterday I was taking to a friend that runs the MMA classes in a gym. He's a John Doe, and so am I.

But he's training people, specially kids and youngsters, with no experience in martial arts at all that jump right into MMA.

He told me something that sounds very obvious in retrospective.

If you don't just "mix" martial arts but train a dude to maximize his performance given the rule set... You come out with very dangerous, fight ending and career altering techniques.

He was not talking about woo woo stuff. He's a whatever trainer but a brainiac in sports science. With an actual degree, not bro-science.

Some examples he offered.

Clavicles are very easy to break.

Learning to check kicks with the knee from the very beginning makes anyone a leg breaker.

Breaking an arm from a standup position is relatively easy if you trade eating some body punches in order to catch an arm eventually.

Faking a wrestling/TD attempt and give up the scrimmage (I dunno if you call it this way, all the arm positioning stuff head to head) and elbowing the fuck of the opponent's head.

Hitting legal trigger points in the back of a grappler (rhomboid, trapezius) "instantly" numbs this muscles, making him lose his strenght.

From the top of my head.

Obviously, he is not teaching that and doesn't want the sport to head towards this way.

But he feels it's the natural evolution of the sport.
 
I feel like this has been the great false promise of MMA for so many years. The idea that "MMA since day one" fighters would emerge and push the sport forward massively.

That this has not happen I would argue really reveals the nature of most MMA training, its mostly focused on rounding out the skills of fighters so they can exploit their existing strength. Most MMA training tends to be simplified versions of other MA's which can be taught in that fashion more quickly.
 
