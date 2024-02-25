MMA Middle east King Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s vs. Anthony Joshua

Holy crap Mike tyson is there too.
Lastly im honestly surprised that Jon Jones is able to restrain himself from
breaking his foot up in Chael Sonnen pie hole.

Im just saying any man talks about me butt naked in the shower
just off principle alone we gotta do the man dance.

it just shows you how loving & forgiving our lord and savior king Jon jones
is ! To grace his presence with a nasal voiced lowly peasant who has never won
a title and get this, not only talks with him but allows him
to live. we truly are not worthy

The African King vs the Middle East prophet Ali Jones
if they fight in the middle east this should be the theme
 
its sad to see fighters like jon jones have to pretend like they have Options.
and the fact despite never losing you dont have freedom like other prize fighters do.
This wouldnt even be a problem if DANA PAID THESE GUYS SMH.
Nobody cares about Tom aspinall or Stipe if we are being really honest. and we all know that.

but seriously screw Dana. when i think about it Dana single handidly botched the
Anderson silva vs Gsp Fight, anderson vs Roy jones bout,
Fedor vs Brock , Henry vs Volk, Cyborg vs Ronda, Khabib vs GSP,
Cyborg vs Amanda 2 , Francis vs Jon Jones , Jake paul vs strickland , and so many more.
And remember alot of those good fan fights we did get
alot of Those fighters were not properly compensated.
so Give it up to the PFL They do a way better job with giving fighters control. the fact the PFL
allow Jon jones to talk is a major step in the right direction.
 
If Chael said "UFC157" Jones would hide again, showing his same cowardice.
 
Hasn't Chael talked shit about Jones for years on his podcast every chance he gets?

That's gotta be awkward.
 
How was that card anyways? I had to go out with the famz...

Waa it good?
 
