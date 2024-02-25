MMA Middle east King Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s vs. Anthony Joshua

its sad to see fighters like jon jones have to pretend like they have Options.

and the fact despite never losing you dont have freedom like other prize fighters do.

This wouldnt even be a problem if DANA PAID THESE GUYS SMH.

Nobody cares about Tom aspinall or Stipe if we are being really honest. and we all know that.



but seriously screw Dana. when i think about it Dana single handidly botched the

Anderson silva vs Gsp Fight, anderson vs Roy jones bout,

Fedor vs Brock , Henry vs Volk, Cyborg vs Ronda, Khabib vs GSP,

Cyborg vs Amanda 2 , Francis vs Jon Jones , Jake paul vs strickland , and so many more.

And remember alot of those good fan fights we did get

alot of Those fighters were not properly compensated.

so Give it up to the PFL They do a way better job with giving fighters control. the fact the PFL

allow Jon jones to talk is a major step in the right direction.