MMA Middle east King Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Francis Ngannou’s vs. Anthony Joshua

WokeWarrior
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- May 8, 2023
- Messages
- 660
- Reaction score
- 902
Holy crap Mike tyson is there too.
Lastly im honestly surprised that Jon Jones is able to restrain himself from
breaking his foot up in Chael Sonnen pie hole.
Im just saying any man talks about me butt naked in the shower
just off principle alone we gotta do the man dance.
it just shows you how loving & forgiving our lord and savior king Jon jones
is ! To grace his presence with a nasal voiced lowly peasant who has never won
a title and get this, not only talks with him but allows him
to live. we truly are not worthy
Praise Allah
Last edited: