MMA fights were one fighter tried to escape the ring

Mark Kerr vs Hugo Duarte (1998)



Hugo Duarte was considered a brazilian fighting legend, famously his band of Lutra Livre guys opposed the Gracies and would get into street fights. Most famously there were two fights between him and Rickson. Sure this is years later, but Hugo is only in his late 30's id guess. One wonders why this fight was made but several times Hugo would try to get out of the ring when Kerr would blast him, leading him to get carded, but he'd still do it, and also make strange noises too. One of the most shameful displays ever witnessed, eventually getting disqualified.











Fedor Emelianenko vs Heath Herring (2002)



Fedor started landing his infamous ground and pound destruction, and Herring rolled away and then under the ropes, to relieve the assault. Herring I dont think is a coward in this instance, he was just badly hurt and didnt know what else to do. He was carded for it but the match continued.









Jiri Prochazka vs Brandon Halsey (2018)



This is another bizzare fight. Brandon takes Jiri down and tries for some submissions but Jiri just toughs his way out of them. As soon as Jiri gets to his feet, the dude immediatley bails half way out of the ring, trying to maybe get the ref to pause the action? Jiri didnt get the memo and keeps wailing on him so he comes back in. But as soon as he sees an oppurtunity he dives all the way back out, and gets his leg tied in the ropes. I'm guessing the ref at this time deemed this "accidental" and restarted the fight when they got him free. Brandon shoots on Jiri and when he cant take him down he just dives out of the ring again and then pretends like he hurt his back. Jiri you can tell at this point knows that this guy is doing some bullshit and actually yells at him "COME ON!" to get the fuck back in the ring and be a man.



This guy milks this for all its worth pretending like he got hurt, no one is buying it. The ref cards him and EVENTUALLY the match resumes. The coach of the guy seems so dissapointed in him.



THE FUN AINT OVER YET folks, cos then he eventually gets Jiri's back and tries to throw some GNP which Jiri laughs at and almost "hello, japan!'s" himself, but is able to defend the choke. After defending the choke and getting free Jiri beats the piss out of the guy and gets the stoppage.



This dude is even WORSE than Hugo but didnt have a repuation to defend so its hard to say which is worse.





