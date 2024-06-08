Unheralded Truth
Interesting. Everyone has been left impressed with Rob after taking Paulo to the distance, winning a unanimous decision there.
I think his tactical approach is deemed to be on such a high level now, and it eliminates Chimaev's chance of winning a brawl or wrestling type of match?
Still a bit unexpected for it to be this onesided, though.
Whittaker picked by:
Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, Curtis Blaydes, Dominick Reyes, Matt Brown, Jared Cannonier, Paul Craig, Geoff Neal, Jan Blachowicz, Alex Perez, Austen Lane, Drakkar Klose, Alex Morono,
Damon Jackson, Grant Dawson, John Castaneda, Adrian Yanez, Austin Hubbard, Joshua Van, Nate Maness, Sean Woodson, Thiago Moises, Adam Fugitt, Julian Marquez, Caio Machado and Chepe Mariscal.
Chimaev picked by:
Chase Hooper and Garret Armfield