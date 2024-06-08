  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media MMA fighters pick: Whittaker vs Chimaev (UFC FN on ABC 6)

Unheralded Truth

Interesting. Everyone has been left impressed with Rob after taking Paulo to the distance, winning a unanimous decision there.

I think his tactical approach is deemed to be on such a high level now, and it eliminates Chimaev's chance of winning a brawl or wrestling type of match?

Still a bit unexpected for it to be this onesided, though.

Whittaker picked by:

Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, Curtis Blaydes, Dominick Reyes, Matt Brown, Jared Cannonier, Paul Craig, Geoff Neal, Jan Blachowicz, Alex Perez, Austen Lane, Drakkar Klose, Alex Morono,
Damon Jackson, Grant Dawson, John Castaneda, Adrian Yanez, Austin Hubbard, Joshua Van, Nate Maness, Sean Woodson, Thiago Moises, Adam Fugitt, Julian Marquez, Caio Machado and Chepe Mariscal.

Chimaev picked by:

Chase Hooper and Garret Armfield
 
I'm balls deep on Chimmy but placing money on it I'd go with Whittaker too.

Whittaker might be the biggest challenge for Chimmy honestly.

And I don't want to fookin hear it if Chimmy destroys Whittaker. Just be quiet haters.
 
I'm balls deep on Chimmy but placing money on it I'd go with Whittaker too.

Whittaker might be the biggest challenge for Chimmy honestly.

And I don't want to fookin hear it if Chimmy destroys Whittaker. Just be quiet haters.
Ill be ok if Whittaker loses but I don’t want to come on here and hear that Rob was never that good (though I’m sure I would!)
 
I think Whittaker has a rough 1-2 rounds but then comes into his own and Chimaev visibly wilts and loses the last 2-3 comfortably.
 
Everyone picking Rob and everyone will downplay the win when Khamzat gets it.
So what's your prediction? We're gonna have to see something out of Chimaev that we've never seen for him to beat Whittaker. It makes sense that not everybody is sold on him yet. He hasn't shown the composure of a championship level fighter and he hasn't been able to finish the two top 5 level fighters he's faced.
 
So what's your prediction? We're gonna have to see something out of Chimaev that we've never seen for him to beat Whittaker. It makes sense that not everybody is sold on him yet. He hasn't shown the composure of a championship level fighter and he hasn't been able to finish the two top 5 level fighters he's faced.
Rob doesn't finish any top fighter, what's your point? He's a point fighter.

Pretty sure Obama was president the last time this guy finished someone
 
Rob doesn't finish any top fighter, what's your point? He's a point fighter.

Pretty sure Obama was president the last time this guy finished someone
Why does Rob need a finish lol. Khamzat is the one more likely to need to win by finish, given that he dumps all his energy into the first round and a half. Rob's chances to win the fight get better as each minute passes & Chimaev's get worse. At least based off what we have seen of both of them to this point.

Chimaev will be completely out of gas if he ever gets dragged the full 5 rounds. He did have long lasting effects from covid afterall, it's not that much of a stretch.
 
