Mma fighter dies after charity event

I apologize, this was actually already posted in Worldwide MMA Discussion. Only reason I'm posting here is because if you go on the website I listed here, Tom Aspinal endorses this.

ultramma.com

Ultra MMA | Get 8 Weeks FREE training & raise money for charity!

Get in great shape, learn a new skill and raise money for Charity. Ultra MMA is a unique experience for beginners to learn.
ultramma.com ultramma.com

MMA fighter died at the hospital shortly after an Ultra MMA charity event. They offer 8 WEEKS of mma training and throw you into the cage. This is wild to me. Check it out if you haven't already.

 
Did he get KO’d or what? Weight cut related? Illness?
 
I hope he didn't die due to a severe weight cut for a fucking charity event in some type of "8 week take an mma fight class"
 
The guy won the fight!!?? And then died right after. Something kinda doesn't add up. If he won, it's not like some dude was allowed to tee off on him and a stupid ref let him take a prolonged beating. The COD needs to be known before anyone should even think this is due to "lack of experience". He's fighting another guy who's a newb too, right?

Obviously I don't know this, but a preexisting condition of some kind seems likely. If they didn't do proper medical screening etc, that's a huge problem of course. But as far as in the cage...what exactly do they think made his lack of experience lead to his death if he won???
 
Alberta has no MMA or boxing commission to regulate shit like this in the province.

That's the issue. So promoters can do whatever the hell they want if the city they're in doesn't say no.

Some promoter put this nonsense together where novices with no previous experience trained for 2 hours per week for 8 weeks (they only had to go to HALF of those sessions to complete the program, so minimum 8 total hours of training) then have an amateur fight.

That shit should be criminal, but it isn't because Albert has no commission and no rules against this nonsense.
 
