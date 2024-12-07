Mma fighter dies after charity event

The guy won the fight!!?? And then died right after. Something kinda doesn't add up. If he won, it's not like some dude was allowed to tee off on him and a stupid ref let him take a prolonged beating. The COD needs to be known before anyone should even think this is due to "lack of experience". He's fighting another guy who's a newb too, right?



Obviously I don't know this, but a preexisting condition of some kind seems likely. If they didn't do proper medical screening etc, that's a huge problem of course. But as far as in the cage...what exactly do they think made his lack of experience lead to his death if he won???