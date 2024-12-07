Mma fighter dies after charity event

BarbellzNbacon
I apologize, this was actually already posted in Worldwide MMA Discussion. Only reason I'm posting here is because if you go on the website I listed here, Tom Aspinal endorses this.
MMA fighter died at the hospital shortly after an Ultra MMA charity event. They offer 8 WEEKS of mma training and throw you into the cage. This is wild to me. Check it out if you haven't already.
Ultra MMA | Get 8 Weeks FREE training & raise money for charity!
Get in great shape, learn a new skill and raise money for Charity. Ultra MMA is a unique experience for beginners to learn.
ultramma.com
