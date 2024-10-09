MMA comedy (gif heavy)

JustOnce said:



I watched this live too, will forever live on at the very top of the mountain.



I watched this live too, will forever live on at the very top of the mountain. Click to expand...

JustOnce said:







These things are kinda funnier afterwards for some reason.



And I'm sure there's more, but there's always this one too.These things are kinda funnier afterwards for some reason. Click to expand...

Just P4P one of the dumbest things ever done in MMA. For any noobs, that's not just anyone on his back, it's fuckign Shinya Aoki.Was that the Faber/Brown fight where faber broke both of his hands so he could only elbow?