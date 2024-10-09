MMA comedy (gif heavy)

Guys trying to kill each other in the cage is serious business, but every now and then we're treated to some comedy gold in these confrontations.

<36>



SONNEN-oops.gif




flmxQX9.gif




fan-flex.gif




rothwell-dance.gif



giphy.gif




nY_5224iI2-X0J1-Cst-AxABVADPjaaU2wCSluvoJIonCp668M_2GBQ4K-q6aDsCmc3BMZ_kZ3qTZhMXLEdkeQ.gif




Tenor-still-my-boy.gif




giphy.gif




LT_nZGi4shyw-MzLb_0aNgZCVmWuA0ipSQAifK30RO3YcXUbknFwWQQ7k8m1VgMRBq2hij98mIjz9oWGf67QPA.gif
 
tumblr_n3xzz1d36X1ry1rm7o1_400.gif


I watched this live too, will forever live on at the very top of the mountain.

goodfellas-henry-hill.gif
Just P4P one of the dumbest things ever done in MMA. For any noobs, that's not just anyone on his back, it's fuckign Shinya Aoki.

And I'm sure there's more, but there's always this one too.

YAGPggr.gif


These things are kinda funnier afterwards for some reason.

5XlO8Z2.gif
Was that the Faber/Brown fight where faber broke both of his hands so he could only elbow?
 
Just P4P one of the dumbest things ever done in MMA. For any noobs, that's not just anyone on his back, it's fuckign Shinya Aoki.


Was that the Faber/Brown fight where faber broke both of his hands so he could only elbow?
I don't remember, I just remember of it where he went where he shouldn't have gone.

11996696.gif
 
