Mixedmollywhoppery's Chael vid.

Chael's content is literally unwatchable. Dude yaps and yaps and never says anything at all, and whenever he does actually say something, its a lie 90% of the time
 
Chael is at best a yapping dog that you may or may not get used to. At worst he's slimy fucking parasite. What's ironic is he routinely displays more cokehead behavior than Conor ever has.
 
HHJ said:
Mollywhopper is the GOAT im glad hes so prolific latley
Dude used to get a lot more views and attention before but MMA Youtube is contaminated now, with guys like Guru and Tracy screeching like 2 videos per day. Sadly, that's the content most viewers like to watch these days.
 
Chael ain't so bad once you realize and accept what he is, which is a natural born story teller. I'm not really sure it should be called lies when its a situation where he assumes you know that he knows that you know that he's not telling the truth. Its more like theater. Creating storylines is, for him, an art form and he feels that we should appreciate it as such rather than a quest for truth. Its the same reason that he's horrible at picking fights because he doesn't predict the winner based on the X's and O's (as he would say it), but rather, which guy winning would make for a better story.
 
TerraRayzing said:
Yeah but he had stopped for awhile, and now hes busier than hes ever been in the past. Usually it takes him months to make videos about stuff, now hes being really recent with the stuff hes commenting on
 
