Mixedmollywhoppery's Chael vid.

Poirierfan
*Retired* Cajun Couyon
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 31, 2016
- Messages
- 31,000
- Reaction score
- 56,629
It just dropped and it's call Chael, "the king of lies". Enjoy
Mollywhopper is the GOAT im glad hes so prolific latleyThis guy deserves a lot more than Guru, imo.
Dude used to get a lot more views and attention before but MMA Youtube is contaminated now, with guys like Guru and Tracy screeching like 2 videos per day. Sadly, that's the content most viewers like to watch these days.Mollywhopper is the GOAT im glad hes so prolific latley
Yeah but he had stopped for awhile, and now hes busier than hes ever been in the past. Usually it takes him months to make videos about stuff, now hes being really recent with the stuff hes commenting onDude used to get a lot more views and attention before but MMA Youtube is contaminated now, with guys like Guru and Tracy screeching like 2 videos per day. Sadly, that's the content most viewers like to watch these days.