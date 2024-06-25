Mixedmollywhoppery's Chael vid.

Chael ain't so bad once you realize and accept what he is, which is a natural born story teller. I'm not really sure it should be called lies when its a situation where he assumes you know that he knows that you know that he's not telling the truth. Its more like theater. Creating storylines is, for him, an art form and he feels that we should appreciate it as such rather than a quest for truth. Its the same reason that he's horrible at picking fights because he doesn't predict the winner based on the X's and O's (as he would say it), but rather, which guy winning would make for a better story.