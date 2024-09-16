Mixed Martial Artists With Amateur Boxing Records.

Hey everyone so I was recently looking at Cro Cop’s Wikipedia page and saw that he is listed as having an amateur boxing record of 78-8 with a big KO ratio for amateur boxing of 31 KOs and this got me wondering what other MMA fighters have amateur boxing pedigree?

Petr Yan and Poatan are the others that come to mind who did amateur boxing.

What others?
 
Chris Lytle had a 13-1-1 Pro Boxing record. Why is the thread exclusive to amateur records?
 
Side note here’s some footage of Cro Cop and Hrgovic playing around

 
Stephen Bonnar was a two times Golden Gloves champion in the super heavyweight division.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Chris Lytle had a 13-1-1 Pro Boxing record. Why is the thread exclusive to amateur records?
Click to expand...
Mainly because to my knowledge lots of fighters compete in amateur boxing before going into pro MMA whereas they go into pro boxing after a MMA career.

I was just interested in that particular aspect.
 
