Mixed Martial Artists With Amateur Boxing Records.

Hey everyone so I was recently looking at Cro Cop’s Wikipedia page and saw that he is listed as having an amateur boxing record of 78-8 with a big KO ratio for amateur boxing of 31 KOs and this got me wondering what other MMA fighters have amateur boxing pedigree?
Petr Yan and Poatan are the others that come to mind who did amateur boxing.
What others?
