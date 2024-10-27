Law Mitt Romney: Trump killed border bill so he can ‘blame Biden’

Video in link.


“I think the border is a very important issue for Donald Trump,” Romney said. “And the fact that he would communicate to Republican senators and congresspeople that he doesn’t want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame Biden for it is really appalling.”

“But the reality is that we have a crisis at the border, the American people are suffering as a result of what’s happening at the border, and someone running for president ought to try to get the problem solved as opposed to saying, ‘Hey, save that problem. Don’t solve it. Let me take credit for solving it later,’” Romney continued.
 
Video in link.


“I think the border is a very important issue for Donald Trump,” Romney said. “And the fact that he would communicate to Republican senators and congresspeople that he doesn’t want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame Biden for it is really appalling.”

“But the reality is that we have a crisis at the border, the American people are suffering as a result of what’s happening at the border, and someone running for president ought to try to get the problem solved as opposed to saying, ‘Hey, save that problem. Don’t solve it. Let me take credit for solving it later,’” Romney continued.
I want to put a shocked face reaction, but I'm honestly not shocked.

This guy is dross. It's all about him and feeding his ego, which all too many seem delighted to do.
 
eh, let me know when they draft a serious border bill that doesn't provide Ukraine with billions upon billions for some reason.
 
eh, let me know when they draft a serious border bill that doesn't provide Ukraine with billions upon billions for some reason.
It was the Republicans who held the Ukraine and Israel military aid bill hostage in the first place.

They insisted you must also pass a border bill or else they wouldn't pass military aid. This resulted in months of negotiation and an agreement and then the bill was killed at the last minute by Trump and his Congressional allies.

So it was the GOP that attached it to the military aid, was written by mainly Republicans, then ultimately killed by *some Republicans.

Nice try though.
 
eh, let me know when they draft a serious border bill that doesn't provide Ukraine with billions upon billions for some reason.
Do folks not know the bill had other shit in it which prevented the approval? Its shady as all hell.
Senate Republicans block border security bill as they campaign on border chaos

Nearly every GOP senator, along with six Democrats, voted to filibuster a bipartisan bill designed to crack down on migration and reduce border crossings.
Initially, the border provisions had been set to be attached to funding for Ukraine and Israel, but Congress passed those aid measures separately.

---

Oh, the stuff Congress actually passed was the problem?

Suckers.
 
It was the Republicans who held the Ukraine and Israel military aid bill hostage in the first place.

They insisted you must also pass a border bill or else they wouldn't pass military aid. This resulted in months of negotiation and an agreement and then the bill was killed at the last minute by Trump and his Congressional allies.

So it was the GOP that attached it to the military aid, was written by mainly Republicans, then ultimately killed by *some Republicans.

Nice try though.
You honestly can’t see why a maga would not like that bill?
 
Do folks not know the bill had other shit in it which prevented the approval? Its shady as all hell.
Of course they know, it's been told to every single one of them along with the bill itself and the spending breakdown, but presumably they think repeating the same shit over and over will eventually work, because it does on them.

Like anybody is saying "oh shit, the bill seemed ridiculous the first 500 times they repeated it, but now that Mittens Romney said so, it must be credible and I'd better run out and vote for the people who broke it in the first place".
 
www.nbcnews.com

Senate Republicans block border security bill as they campaign on border chaos

Nearly every GOP senator, along with six Democrats, voted to filibuster a bipartisan bill designed to crack down on migration and reduce border crossings.
Initially, the border provisions had been set to be attached to funding for Ukraine and Israel, but Congress passed those aid measures separately.

---

Oh, the stuff Congress actually passed was the problem?

Suckers.
Yes, they passed the Ukraine aid. I'm aware. Didn't bother with a new border bill that I'm aware of.
 
A small handful of uniparty clowns in the senate, who are both war mongers and shills for the club for growth that also benefits from open borders and cheap labour, calling themselves republicans does not make it “bipartisan”. Lol
 
Yes, they passed the Ukraine aid. I'm aware. Didn't bother with a new border bill that I'm aware of.
So we know the Ukraine aid bill wasn't the issue, so what was the issue?

Shall I tell you?

Trump told them to scuttle the bill to help his campaign, prioritizing his own interests over yours.
 
Whoever wins, the border isn't getting "fixed." Illegals flooding in is a feature, not a bug.
 
So we know the Ukraine aid bill wasn't the issue, so what was the issue?

Shall I tell you?

Trump told them to scuttle the bill to help his campaign, prioritizing his own interests over yours.
er.... It was the problem. The bill was for Ukraine, not the border. There was more for Ukraine in it than the border. It was more of a Ukraine bill with a little for the border tacked on and rules that would have done nothing to curb illegal immigration.
 
er.... It was the problem. The bill was for Ukraine, not the border. There was more for Ukraine in it than the border. It was more of a Ukraine bill with a little for the border tacked on and rules that would have done nothing to curb illegal immigration.
So you're expecting what when Trump wins?
 
Likely a continuation of the policies the Biden admin ended that were actually working.
Well, if you can wait that long before getting the ball rolling, apparently it isn't such an emergency.

<BC1>

But let's pretend it is so everyone furiously votes Trump, one of those desperate to prolong that "emergency".

Because there's no logical reason whatsoever Trump couldn't have built on the back of that bill, and you know it.
 
Well, if you can wait that long before getting the ball rolling, apparently it isn't such an emergency.

<BC1>

But let's pretend it is so everyone furiously votes Trump, one of those desperate to prolong that "emergency".

Because there's no logical reason whatsoever Trump couldn't have built on the back of that bill, and you know it.
The bill was designed to fail and the very reason is this conversation.
 
