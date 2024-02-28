Elections Mitch McConnell stepping down from GOP leadership in November

Not too surprising given the recent press conferences with him freezing up. Bigger question now is who replaces him.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell will step down as GOP leader in November, the Kentucky Republican announced on the Senate floor Wednesday, marking the end of an era on Capitol Hill and setting up a high-stakes race for his successor.

He will continue to serve in the US Senate but will allow “the next generation of leadership” to take the helm of the Senate Republican Conference.

McConnell, who turned 82 last week, said, “the end of my contributions are closer than I prefer.”
Well do you blame him with the sh#t head Republicans in Congress?
 
Lol...Rick Scott replacing the one intelligent Republican in a leadership position would be a wet dream for Dems.

Rick Scott pouring money into awful candidates against the turtle's wishes lost them the Senate during the "red wave"

Going to be super funny when Scott inevitably pushes his anti Social Security stuff and results in more lost elections for his goons
 
Republicans when they lose an establishment politician on their side.

confetti-celebrate.gif



Democrats when they lose an establishment politician on their side.

gc6mqg3bo5f61.gif



Good riddance to the corrupt scumbag. It's way past time.
 
I think if you were to make a list of possible replacements, Rick has to be on it because of how much he wants the position. He will try to get it. Others it is more speculation. I think Thune might be another who tries, maybe Cornyn. Rubio or Hawley called for a new leader during the internal vote last term but didn’t outline who that should be so there could be something there as well.
 
Mitch McConnell is probably the most effective Republican politician in the last 50 years lol. Dems hate him, I promise. Don't see a single liberal in this thread shedding any tears over the retirement of this POS.


For the record, it will probably be Rick Scott if I had to bet and it's going to be hilarious.
 
