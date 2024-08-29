News Miranda Maverick vs Tracy Cortez set for UFC Fight Night (Dec. 14, 2024)

Who wins?

  • Tracy

    Votes: 11 57.9%

  • Miranda

    Votes: 8 42.1%
  • Total voters
    19
Better Every Day

Better Every Day

Zhang finishing Andrade avatar
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 19, 2013
Messages
23,978
Reaction score
11,144

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick re-booked for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 14


MMA JUNKIE​


"Maverick (14-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) is enjoying her best octagon run, having won three straight over Priscila Cachoeira, Andrea Lee, and most recently Dione Barbosa at UFC on ESPN 60 in July."

"Cortez (11-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is coming off her first UFC loss, a unanimous decision loss against former champion Rose Namajunas in July. Prior to that, the 30-year-old was on an 11-fight winning streak, including a win over Jasmine Jasudavicius."

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick re-booked for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 14

UFC women’s flyweights Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick will look to finally throw down this winter.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com
 
Last edited:
I imagine Cortez wins, but she seems super unstable ATM.

I dunno, Cortez wins an ugly split decision

Edit: also, what is happening to her face?
 
Better Every Day said:

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick re-booked for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 14​


MMA JUNKIE​


"Maverick (14-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) is enjoying her best octagon run, having won three straight over Priscila Cachoeira, Andrea Lee, and most recently Dione Barbosa at UFC on ESPN 60 in July."

"Cortez (11-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is coming off her first UFC loss, a unanimous decision loss against former champion Rose Namajunas in July. Prior to that, the 30-year-old was on an 11-fight winning streak, including a win over Jasmine Jasudavicius."

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick re-booked for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 14

UFC women’s flyweights Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick will look to finally throw down this winter.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Click to expand...


I had high hopes for Maverick when she first showed up, but for some reason it doesn't feel like she's progressing/evolving.

She's not great at anything and I think Tracy pieces her up on the feet and possibly chokes her out sir
 
Jackonfire said:
Cortez just lost her first fight in the UFC and it was against the former champ on short notice. Of course she was never that good.
Click to expand...
I think Tracy is way better in the feet and the ground.
Maverick likes to plod forward but Tracy will be too fast I think.

Just my opinion of course sir lol
 
Luthien said:
Miranda is going to beat that butt :rolleyes: Easy pick <lol>
Click to expand...

TempleoftheDog said:
She’s going to knock her ridiculous fake eyelashes off.
Click to expand...

What makes you think so? I actually really like Miranda, but she struggles against anyone who pressures her on the feet and creates a scrappy pace when she can't impose her will on them via grappling/physicality. I think Tracy slides into that niche; she's the sharper boxer with a wrestling base that makes her hard to take down and hold down (unless your name happens to be Rose Namajunas).

Normally I wouldn't bring up MMAth, but look at each woman's comparative performances against common opponents and their respective level of competition. Maverick got embarrassed by Jasudavicius, whereas Cortez outhustled her. Maverick also got tossed around like a small child by Blanchfield... who Cortez happens to hold a pre-UFC win over. I mean, what are Miranda's best wins, really? If you asked me I'd say Gillian Robertson and Andrea Lee, both of which are perennial gatekeepers at best. Lee in particular is clearly in the twilight of her career and was on a long streak of losses when Maverick beat her. Maverick also somehow found a way to drag Shanna Young to a scrappy Decision where she took some hard shots, despite already holding a previous win over her! That was a blatant lay-up that she made look difficult.

I would value Cortez's wins over Blanchfield (aged though it may be), Gatto, Jasudavicius in equal or superior regard to anything Maverick has accomplished in the sport, honestly. Egger isn't a terrible win either. Not to mention the fact that Tracy took a round (or two, if you're being generous) off of full-camp Rose on short notice. That says a lot to me.
 
Safton said:
What makes you think so? I actually really like Miranda, but she struggles against anyone who pressures her on the feet and creates a scrappy pace when she can't impose her will on them via grappling/physicality. I think Tracy slides into that niche; she's the sharper boxer with a wrestling base that makes her hard to take down and hold down (unless your name happens to be Rose Namajunas).

Normally I wouldn't bring up MMAth, but look at each woman's comparative performances against common opponents and their respective level of competition. Maverick got embarrassed by Jasudavicius, whereas Cortez outhustled her. Maverick also got tossed around like a small child by Blanchfield... who Cortez happens to hold a pre-UFC win over. I mean, what are Miranda's best wins, really? If you asked me I'd say Gillian Robertson and Andrea Lee, both of which are perennial gatekeepers at best. Lee in particular is clearly in the twilight of her career and was on a long streak of losses when Maverick beat her. Maverick also somehow found a way to drag Shanna Young to a scrappy Decision where she took some hard shots, despite already holding a previous win over her! That was a blatant lay-up that she made look difficult.

I would value Cortez's wins over Blanchfield (aged though it may be), Gatto, Jasudavicius in equal or superior regard to anything Maverick has accomplished in the sport, honestly. Egger isn't a terrible win either. Not to mention the fact that Tracy took a round (or two, if you're being generous) off of full-camp Rose on short notice. That says a lot to me.
Click to expand...
Tracy certainly showed that she belongs during that Rose fight.
If you put Miranda in that fight, does she do as well?
Im not sold on her ability to be consistent to be fair.
 
Safton said:
Put Miranda in that same spot under the same conditions and I think she gets pieced up even worse. May even get finished.
Click to expand...
That's how I felt when I thought about it sir.
I think she has a lot of good tools but its like she doesn't know how to put them together.

She looks like the strongest chick in all of her fights, yet she never overpowers anyone (a couple here and there).
She's frustrating to watch for that reason.
 
Last edited:
StonedLemur said:
She looks like the strongest chick in all of her fights, yet she never overpowers anyone (a couple here and there).
She's frustrating to watch for that reason.
Click to expand...

Not in all her fights, and it's what has cost her in every fight she's lost.

Miranda can never do anything unless she's stronger than her opponent. If she doesn't have that advantage in physicality, she always loses either from being handled from the start, or from losing too much energy trying to and then failing to impose her physicality because she's weaker.

Go look at her record and you'll see what I mean. All of her losses were to girls who were stronger and had at least basic wrestling.

I always just bet against her if she's fighting someone I think is stronger, or on her if she's fighting someone who I think is clearly gonna be weaker. Works every time with Mav.
 
xhaydenx said:
Not in all her fights, and it's what has cost her in every fight she's lost.

Miranda can never do anything unless she's stronger than her opponent. If she doesn't have that advantage in physicality, she always loses either from being handled from the start, or from losing too much energy trying to and then failing to impose her physicality because she's weaker.

Go look at her record and you'll see what I mean. All of her losses were to girls who were stronger and had at least basic wrestling.

I always just bet against her if she's fighting someone I think is stronger, or on her if she's fighting someone who I think is clearly gonna be weaker. Works every time with Mav.
Click to expand...
That's why I said "looks" sir.
That's also why I said I don't believe in her ability to be consistent.

I liked her when she first showed up, but realized that she's not really evolving, nor does it look like she has the tools to be at the top.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight discussion UFC on ESPN 59 - Namajunes Vs. Cortez Sat. July 13 Prelims 7pm et Main 20pm et ESPN/ESPN+
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
Hardkore
Hardkore
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC on ESPN 59 - Namajunas Vs. Cortez Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 7/13 at 7pm ET
134 135 136
Replies
3K
Views
43K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Jackonfire
  • Poll
PBP UFC Fight Night 60 Lemos vs. Jandiroba Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 7 / 20 at 5:30pm ET
86 87 88
Replies
2K
Views
26K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Jackonfire
Media UFC Fight Night 60 Lemos vs. Jandiroba Official Weigh-in: Fri. 7 / 19 at 12pm ET
Replies
7
Views
374
don't ask
don't ask
Jackonfire
Media UFC on ESPN 59 - Namajunas Vs. Cortez Official Weigh-in: Fri. 7 / 12 at 11 a.m. ET
2
Replies
33
Views
727
Kyojiro Kagenuma
Kyojiro Kagenuma

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,208
Messages
56,106,448
Members
175,070
Latest member
DaveIsBack

Share this page

Back
Top