What makes you think so? I actually really like Miranda, but she struggles against anyone who pressures her on the feet and creates a scrappy pace when she can't impose her will on them via grappling/physicality. I think Tracy slides into that niche; she's the sharper boxer with a wrestling base that makes her hard to take down and hold down (unless your name happens to be Rose Namajunas).



Normally I wouldn't bring up MMAth, but look at each woman's comparative performances against common opponents and their respective level of competition. Maverick got embarrassed by Jasudavicius, whereas Cortez outhustled her. Maverick also got tossed around like a small child by Blanchfield... who Cortez happens to hold a pre-UFC win over. I mean, what are Miranda's best wins, really? If you asked me I'd say Gillian Robertson and Andrea Lee, both of which are perennial gatekeepers at best. Lee in particular is clearly in the twilight of her career and was on a long streak of losses when Maverick beat her. Maverick also somehow found a way to drag Shanna Young to a scrappy Decision where she took some hard shots, despite already holding a previous win over her! That was a blatant lay-up that she made look difficult.



I would value Cortez's wins over Blanchfield (aged though it may be), Gatto, Jasudavicius in equal or superior regard to anything Maverick has accomplished in the sport, honestly. Egger isn't a terrible win either. Not to mention the fact that Tracy took a round (or two, if you're being generous) off of full-camp Rose on short notice. That says a lot to me.