miranda Maverick vs Tracy Cortez 12/14 24

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick re-booked for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 14

MMA JUNKIE​

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick re-booked for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 14 UFC women’s flyweights Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick will look to finally throw down this winter.

"Maverick (14-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) is enjoying her best octagon run, having won three straight over Priscila Cachoeira, Andrea Lee, and most recently Dione Barbosa at UFC on ESPN 60 in July.""Cortez (11-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is coming off her first UFC loss, a unanimous decision loss against former champion Rose Namajunas in July. Prior to that, the 30-year-old was on an 11-fight winning streak, including a win over Jasmine Jasudavicius."