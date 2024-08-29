miranda Maverick vs Tracy Cortez 12/14 24

Who wins?

  • Tracy

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Miranda

    Votes: 1 100.0%
  • Total voters
    1
Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick re-booked for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 14


MMA JUNKIE​


"Maverick (14-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) is enjoying her best octagon run, having won three straight over Priscila Cachoeira, Andrea Lee, and most recently Dione Barbosa at UFC on ESPN 60 in July."

"Cortez (11-2 MMA, 5-1 UFC) is coming off her first UFC loss, a unanimous decision loss against former champion Rose Namajunas in July. Prior to that, the 30-year-old was on an 11-fight winning streak, including a win over Jasmine Jasudavicius."

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Tracy Cortez vs. Miranda Maverick re-booked for UFC Fight Night on Dec. 14

UFC women’s flyweights Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick will look to finally throw down this winter.
