Miocic has not yet decided, but the fight against Aspinall is open (WAR STIPE !!!)

I don't know man I say it every time after
I don't know man I say it every time after

712
00:29:39,440 --> 00:29:40,760
every fight I think about

713
00:29:40,760 --> 00:29:43,559
retiring so you we'll see right now I'm

714
00:29:43,559 --> 00:29:44,919
going for about the fight not about

715
00:29:44,919 --> 00:29:47,559
after it until it happens
In other words, with the knockout happening and another big bag of money, we could have this epic fight.
Old lion x Young lion
Firefighter is the world on November 16th !!!


WAR MIOCIC !!!

Yeah, if stipe wins he has at least one more fight, whether it’s jones or Aspinall. The only thing that could stifle that would be UFC’s willingness to pay stipe what he’s worth if he has a win over Jon.

Also, weird OP.
 
Portland8242 said:
Lmao no he's not.

If he by some miracle gets the W over Jon the only fight that he's going to lobby for is a rematch with Jones.

Aspinall is the boogeyman that none of these guys want any part of.
There is no way possible that the winner can avoid the fight with Aspinal. The thing is that the UFC is behind Aspinal now and it's pretty clear the winner is fighting him if they continue.
 
I don't think he retires. After Mr. Stipey disposes of Jon Jones, he's going to take Aspinall to school.
 
Portland8242 said:
Lmao no he's not.

If he by some miracle gets the W over Jon the only fight that he's going to lobby for is a rematch with Jones.

Aspinall is the boogeyman that none of these guys want any part of.
lol you don’t know stipe huh? He’ll fight anybody, especially if he’s the champion. In fact he’s typically only fought the best available fighter his entire career.
 
JKS said:
There is no way possible that the winner can avoid the fight with Aspinal. The thing is that the UFC is behind Aspinal now and it's pretty clear the winner is fighting him if they continue.
Lol you say this now but watch Jones try and lobby to fight Pereira after the Stipe fight is done.

If O'Malley was able to snub Merab for his first title defense to fight Chito instead you really don't think Jones has this same kind of pull?
 
Stipe is the only guy who I can easily imagine fighting every now end then for the rest of his life and who wouldn't do it just for money and fame. Obviously, not at UFC level, but he seems like a dude who just likes martial arts and testing his skills at it.
 
Luthien said:
The community needs to respect Stipe more :D
Lol

the community:

They're both going to retire after Jones wins more easily than he did against Gane. No way Dana is willing to cough up enough money to get either guy to fight Aspinall.
 
