Miocic has not yet decided, but the fight against Aspinall is open (WAR STIPE !!!)

I don't know man I say it every time after
every fight I think about
retiring so you we'll see right now I'm
going for about the fight not about
after it until it happens
In other words, with the knockout happening and another big bag of money, we could have this epic fight.
Old lion x Young lion
Firefighter is the world on November 16th !!!
WAR MIOCIC !!!