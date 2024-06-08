HHJ said: In the hoost fight too. Hoost hurt him to the body and he sucked it up. Click to expand...

Yeah I think those fights have tended to be badly mischaracterised down the years by people who havent watched them or have only watched the ends of them.Neither fight was Sapp just bullrushing and finishing Hoost, he tried to do that of course but couldnt really hurt him either time and instead it was Sapp who took a ton of early punishment in both fights. As much as anything I think it was actually Hoost punching/kicking himself out trying to put Sapp away and not being able to then Sapp makes a comeback as Hoost slows down and finishes him.Pretty crazy really that someone went from winning via toughness to going down so easily, Raging Bull to Cringer. Again though I think post Mirko Sapp didnt seem to have much interest in being a world beating fighter, you could argue he didnt need to be to earn a lot, supposedly retired worth over 10 million.