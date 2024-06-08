Ludwig von Mises
It is noteble that even in that fight Sapp actually showed a lot of heart, he looked like he's gassed by the latter stages of the 1st round but did actually survive bad positions with Nog and had a bit of a comeback before going down.That really was such a savage beating and Nog just took it and kept going. Fucking unbelievable.
It's amazing he's still alive and seems alright.
Really I think Mirko breaking his orbital changed his willingess to take punishment a lot, that and the fact he was a major celeb in Japan who didnt really need to have success fighting to earn boatloads of money.
Yeah I think those fights have tended to be badly mischaracterised down the years by people who havent watched them or have only watched the ends of them.In the hoost fight too. Hoost hurt him to the body and he sucked it up.
Put this in the Eddie Hall destroying midgets thread and those dorks would say Might Mouse would beat Bob Sapp lmao
When you're a 375lb juiced animal you can take a lot when you're adrenaline is dumping. It sucks that a legendary fighter like Hoost had to lose to Sapp because it gives scumbags ammunition to dismiss kickboxing. But that version of Sapp would have obliterated most of the world population in a brawl at the time. It's funny how the sport works out. Sapp beat Hoost but got absolutely obliterated by Mirko who had nothing for Hoost in multiple outings. Sometimes it be like that.In the hoost fight too. Hoost hurt him to the body and he sucked it up.
I wish I could find the video, it's probably on the event DVD.
But there is a clip of Big Nog after the fight, backstage, going to his locker room.
He's clearly concussed, tired, hurt, and he's just repeating "too big.. too big".