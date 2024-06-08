  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Minotauro talks about Bob Sapp nearly killing heem

That really was such a savage beating and Nog just took it and kept going. Fucking unbelievable.

So much horrendous damage in his career. The Fedor fight was even worse.

It's amazing he's still alive and seems alright.
 
It is noteble that even in that fight Sapp actually showed a lot of heart, he looked like he's gassed by the latter stages of the 1st round but did actually survive bad positions with Nog and had a bit of a comeback before going down.

Really I think Mirko breaking his orbital changed his willingess to take punishment a lot, that and the fact he was a major celeb in Japan who didnt really need to have success fighting to earn boatloads of money.
 
In the hoost fight too. Hoost hurt him to the body and he sucked it up.
 
Yeah I think those fights have tended to be badly mischaracterised down the years by people who havent watched them or have only watched the ends of them.

Neither fight was Sapp just bullrushing and finishing Hoost, he tried to do that of course but couldnt really hurt him either time and instead it was Sapp who took a ton of early punishment in both fights. As much as anything I think it was actually Hoost punching/kicking himself out trying to put Sapp away and not being able to then Sapp makes a comeback as Hoost slows down and finishes him.

Pretty crazy really that someone went from winning via toughness to going down so easily, Raging Bull to Cringer. Again though I think post Mirko Sapp didnt seem to have much interest in being a world beating fighter, you could argue he didnt need to be to earn a lot, supposedly retired worth over 10 million.
 
It may have been that, but he did say they he doesn't throw fights, but he got injured and now he just isn't willing to get beat up when he's getting paid the same amount. It's not intelligent for long term.
 
I would rather him talk about that time he got a BJ from carrot top. Not to be confused with that time he fed a carrot to a bus.
 
Also in front of 100k people. Such epic atmosphere. Back when UFC was the Bellator of MMA.
 
When you're a 375lb juiced animal you can take a lot when you're adrenaline is dumping. It sucks that a legendary fighter like Hoost had to lose to Sapp because it gives scumbags ammunition to dismiss kickboxing. But that version of Sapp would have obliterated most of the world population in a brawl at the time. It's funny how the sport works out. Sapp beat Hoost but got absolutely obliterated by Mirko who had nothing for Hoost in multiple outings. Sometimes it be like that.
 
Yeah lot of his losses were just him eventually running out of gas up to that point. Mirko he took legitimate damage to cause the stoppage. Definitely seemed to spark the change that slowly took over his career to take as little damage as possible but still get paid.
 
This was the first fight that Nog ever took major punishment. So the “fighting style” comparison is not contemporary with this fight it is hindsight.

In PRIDE, it was only Sapp, CC, and Fedor that punished Nog. Later in is career the list expanded of course. His boxing was actually highly regarded at the time of this fight.
 
The guy was run over by a truck and just shrugged it off. He was a natural born savage.
 
I wish I could find the video, it's probably on the event DVD.

But there is a clip of Big Nog after the fight, backstage, going to his locker room.

He's clearly concussed, tired, hurt, and he's just repeating "too big.. too big".
 
