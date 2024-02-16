Minotauro Nogueira just told the funniest story

barillas

barillas

SEXO Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 11, 2011
Messages
4,192
Reaction score
518
Minotauro Nogueira recently shared a hilarious tale on Werdum's podcast, about the one and only time he took his mom to a MMA fight - and not just any fight, but the iconic showdown between Wanderlei Silva and Rampage Jackson. Picture this: Minotauro's mom, a woman of steel who never shed a tear and ran a tight ship at home, standing in the crowd, eyes wide as the fight unfolded. The moment Silva delivered that knockout blow, sending blood flying and Rampage crashing into the ropes, she nearly keeled over in shock. The sight of Rampage dangling there, looking like he'd just been through a blender, was too much for her. Fast forward to later that evening, as they're heading back to the hotel, she turns to Minotauro and delivers the line that's since become the stuff of legend: "Son, I always thought you were bad, but that Wanderlei Silva, he's on a whole other level of bad." It's the kind of story that has you chuckling not just at the visual but at the thought of this formidable woman recalibrating her definition of 'tough' right there and then.

 
barillas said:
Minotauro Nogueira recently shared a hilarious tale on Werdum's podcast, about the one and only time he took his mom to a MMA fight - and not just any fight, but the iconic showdown between Wanderlei Silva and Rampage Jackson. Picture this: Minotauro's mom, a woman of steel who never shed a tear and ran a tight ship at home, standing in the crowd, eyes wide as the fight unfolded. The moment Silva delivered that knockout blow, sending blood flying and Rampage crashing into the ropes, she nearly keeled over in shock. The sight of Rampage dangling there, looking like he'd just been through a blender, was too much for her. Fast forward to later that evening, as they're heading back to the hotel, she turns to Minotauro and delivers the line that's since become the stuff of legend: "Son, I always thought you were bad, but that Wanderlei Silva, he's on a whole other level of bad." It's the kind of story that has you chuckling not just at the visual but at the thought of this formidable woman recalibrating her definition of 'tough' right there and then.

Click to expand...

Must be tough for a parent to watch their kids fight in MMA where one small mistake can lead to a brutal KO. Hopefully the Nogueira mom wasn't there to watch how her sons' careers ended with brutal losses to Roy Nelson, Anthony Johnson and Ryan Spann
 
I thought he might have talked about a bus and a carrot. And that it was true...
 
pre-HW Wand was insane. with the caveman no plastic surgery look. hard to believe how his fight career went after PRIDE. still, solid run in the UFC. Chuck went for takedowns in the third, he knew.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,460
Messages
55,083,311
Members
174,594
Latest member
PenneyPetr

Share this page

Back
Top