Minotauro Nogueira just told the funniest story

Minotauro Nogueira recently shared a hilarious tale on Werdum's podcast, about the one and only time he took his mom to a MMA fight - and not just any fight, but the iconic showdown between Wanderlei Silva and Rampage Jackson. Picture this: Minotauro's mom, a woman of steel who never shed a tear and ran a tight ship at home, standing in the crowd, eyes wide as the fight unfolded. The moment Silva delivered that knockout blow, sending blood flying and Rampage crashing into the ropes, she nearly keeled over in shock. The sight of Rampage dangling there, looking like he'd just been through a blender, was too much for her. Fast forward to later that evening, as they're heading back to the hotel, she turns to Minotauro and delivers the line that's since become the stuff of legend: "Son, I always thought you were bad, but that Wanderlei Silva, he's on a whole other level of bad." It's the kind of story that has you chuckling not just at the visual but at the thought of this formidable woman recalibrating her definition of 'tough' right there and then.



