Scientist suggests mind-uploading tech that creates a virtual copy of you to live forever may be ready in our lifetimes​

Scientist suggests mind-uploading tech that creates a virtual copy of you to live forever may be ready in our lifetimes Mind-uploading could be possible in the next decade.

Clas Weber specialises in philosophy of the mind, AI and metaphysics, and they believe that technology will be capable of uploading our brains, or at least mapping them, in the net decade.He explained: "It took years and hundreds of millions of dollars to map the first human genome about 20 years ago.""Today, the fastest labs can do it within hours for about $100."With similar gains in efficiency, we might see mind-uploading technology within the lifetimes of our children or grandchildren."But mapping the brain is just the start, as there are three challenges to overcome before an upload can begin.One is being able to develop the technology to actually upload our brain, as this requires a cloning and transferring ability that we haven’t got yet.Weber said: "Trying to simulate the human brain would be a monumental challenge."Our brains are the most complex structures in the known universe. They house around 86 billion neurons and 85 billion non-neuronal cells, with an estimated one million billion neural connections."For comparison, the Milky Way galaxy is home to about 200 billion stars."There is also the issue of whether a simulated brain could ‘give rise to a real mind’.