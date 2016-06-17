Military Roll Call! Veterans, GTFIH!

Thai Domi
Who served their county's military?
Name your country, your branch and your rate (job and rank), you land lubbers!
US Navy from '94-2000; Boatswain's Mate and Photographer's Mate (SW/AW)
Sound off!
Mod Note- This is not the place for politics, this is a thread for veterans or active duty sherdoggers to share ideas, experiences and/or offer assistance. It will be heavily guarded for trolling.
I personally want to thank all you guys who served or are currently serving.
