Military Roll Call! Veterans, GTFIH!

Who served their county's military?

Name your country, your branch and your rate (job and rank), you land lubbers!


US Navy from '94-2000; Boatswain's Mate and Photographer's Mate (SW/AW)

Sound off!

Mod Note- This is not the place for politics, this is a thread for veterans or active duty sherdoggers to share ideas, experiences and/or offer assistance. It will be heavily guarded for trolling.

I personally want to thank all you guys who served or are currently serving.
 
For some reason I love hearing about funny or interesting UA/AWOL stories.
 
I never served but I did stay at a Holiday Inn Express last night.
 
US Navy, 2000 to present. Hospital Corpsman 1st class (SW/AW)
 
I hope none of us get put on a watchlist since we're apparently the biggest domestic terror threat per the lovely Janet Napolitano.
 
Army 2003-2011, OIF2 from 2003-2005. ETSd E-5.
 
US Army, 2003-2010, E-5(SGT), 11B.
Iraq 04-05,06-07.
 
Surgetech said:
Some. I was in 29 Palms and Camp Lejeune. Always spent time attached to the army in FT Jackson and Kandahar.
Ever spend any time with 3/6 at Lejeune?
 
I'm in the middle of the application process for the Canadian Forces. Applied NCM Infantry, hope to be posted to the RCR. Career counsellor told me I blew the aptitude test test out of the water, so I will likely be high on the competition list.
 
Netherlands Army infantry pvt 1st class, operation inherent resolve in 2016 (at the ktcc). Not a combat vet tho so
 
US Navy Seabees 2003-2013. Served in Iraq in '06.
 
The Higher Power said:
Ever spend any time with 3/6 at Lejeune?
Not really, I was only there for a few months doing training with the Marines. I spent most of my time there at the smaller camp. I think it was Camp Johnson or Jackson. It was about 14 years ago.
 
US Navy, '84 - '90, ET2 (Extra Testicle)

My specialty at the time; the KY-3 - a wide-band secure voice encryption system (a.k.a. ciphony):
ky3-01.JPG
Surgetech said:
Some. I was in 29 Palms and Camp Lejeune. Also spent time attached to the army in FT Jackson and Kandahar.
I'm sorry.

myself, army vet from 09-13, stationed in Germany, Kabul and Ft Bliss.

Currently work as a Taps/Seps/TRS advisor for sailors and marines on MCAGCC 29 palms
 
