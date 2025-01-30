Jar of Flies
“A desperate search for survivors is underway after a Blackhawk helicopter collided mid-air with a commercial plane near Reagan National Airport in Virginia Wednesday night.”
The flight had 60 people onboard coming from Wichita KS. No updates yet on casualties.
Desperate search for survivors after American Airlines jet is downed in collision with military chopper over DC
The American Airlines flight traveling from Wichita, Kan., collided with the military chopper while approaching Runaway 33 at the DC airport around 9 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Adminis…
