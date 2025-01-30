IDGETKTFO said: Without wasting my time reading that link, im going with the former. Click to expand...

It was a priority transport blackhawk helicopter used to transport a General or high level officials. But looked like it was on a return trip. The way people are talking sounds like the helicopter at fault Tammy Duckworth said the Blackhawk likely had no officials on board because there was only one Blackhawk in the air. Says someone of significant would have had two Blackhawks not one. I guess the American Airlines had around 60 passengers on board an 4 personal.Tim Kane and Mark Warner both Democrats warned against increasing flights. I got this from reading the text on the link. Pretty clear what was warned. I did not read the story just know both Senators likely had use these priority transports.