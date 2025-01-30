  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Military Helicopter collides with American Airlines flight over Washington DC.

“A desperate search for survivors is underway after a Blackhawk helicopter collided mid-air with a commercial plane near Reagan National Airport in Virginia Wednesday night.”

The flight had 60 people onboard coming from Wichita KS. No updates yet on casualties.

Desperate search for survivors after American Airlines jet is downed in collision with military chopper over DC

The American Airlines flight traveling from Wichita, Kan., collided with the military chopper while approaching Runaway 33 at the DC airport around 9 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Adminis…
Damn, hows that even happen... Someone on their phone when they should have been working?
 
USA!USA! said:
Someones getting fired
Who?

Trump already fired the head of the TSA and functionally eliminated the aviation safety advisory committee last week.

Trump fires heads of TSA, Coast Guard and guts key aviation safety advisory committee

President Donald Trump has moved quickly to remake the Department of Homeland Security by firing the heads of the Transportation Security Administration and Coast Guard before their terms are up while eliminating all the members of a key aviation security advisory group.
I'm gonna throw out the wild guess that the desperate search for survivors of a mid air plane collision isn't going to go well. Was this some secret helicopter that was trying to sneak in without communicating with commercial airlines? How does that even happen?
 
It was a priority transport blackhawk helicopter used to transport a General or high level officials. But looked like it was on a return trip. The way people are talking sounds like the helicopter at fault Tammy Duckworth said the Blackhawk likely had no officials on board because there was only one Blackhawk in the air. Says someone of significant would have had two Blackhawks not one. I guess the American Airlines had around 60 passengers on board an 4 personal.
 
People are saying the Blackhawk helicopter fudged up. Supposedly the helicopter was taking off from around the Saudi embassy
 
Lol, thanks a lot, Grumph, this would have never happened if they had more patdowns on the blackhawk helicopters.

It was a priority transport blackhawk helicopter used to transport a General or high level officials. But looked like it was on a return trip. The way people are talking sounds like the helicopter at fault Tammy Duckworth said the Blackhawk likely had no officials on board because there was only one Blackhawk in the air. Says someone of significant would have had two Blackhawks not one. I guess the American Airlines had around 60 passengers on board an 4 personal.
Tim Kane and Mark Warner both Democrats warned against increasing flights. I got this from reading the text on the link. Pretty clear what was warned. I did not read the story just know both Senators likely had use these priority transports.
 
