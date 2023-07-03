Mikey Garcia shows off his mansion and cars

He was really smart with his money. He claims to have a 20M USD net worth, and actually won big in the stock market and in real estate.



Maybe 1/10 of Floyd's worth but he did really well for himself. I think he went to college before his pro fight?

I'm wondering what stocks he picked to make a >100% return on.
 
Doesn't seem very high for someone of his caliber. I would've expected that if he fought late 90s/early 2000s.

He was a top 5 p4per and multi division champ less than 5 years ago with several high profile fights.

The average NBA player is on a 10mill/year contract atm + endorsements probably close to doubling it so more than 10mill+ clean per year.
 
Well he didn't fight for like 2-3 years in his prime and stopped fighting when he was what, 33?

He definitely should've pursued the NBA though, i agree.
Cars are not a good investment.
This is not strictly accurate. It's true that a new car looses up to a third of it's value once it's driven off the lot, but certain vehicles retain most of thier value.

High end luxury and super cars must be maintained to a specified degree for premium manufacturers to recognize and officaly approve them as certified used vehicles. You won't see a McLaren with spray paint and bondo on it.

Members of high society only buy officialy recognized luxury vehicles, unless they are vintage or "resto-modded" AKA hot rodded vehicles.

The vintage car culture, and to a lesser extent hotrod culture, is very similar to the art market. They are iconic pieces of modern history that are easily maintained, not terribly difficult to restore, and have a tendency to appreciate in value.
 
He had 42 fights. For the first 36, the highest pay day he had was like $400k.
When he fought Broner, thats when he got his first $1m payday.
He got $1m for his fights against Broner, Easter Jr, and Lipinets
$3m for his fight against Spence and $7m for the Vargas fight.
His final fight vs Sandor Martin, he made $1.5m

Champion across 4 division but he didnt bring in the views like others. He wasnt really a charismatic guy. Just a real good boxer who came and did his job.
He was at his best between 126-135, but when he won a championship, he didnt really sit there and defend it, he mostly just jumped around weight classes.

But in a 6 fight, 4 year span, he made $14.5m, so I bet hes fine with that.
 
Didn't look at a breakdown of his purses but would've thought he would have been making over 1 mill for each fight since the Lopez fight and at least 5 for fighting Crawford.

Those numbers you're quoting seem exceedingly low though, don't see how he would have anywhere close to 20mill current net worth with that. He has expenses, taxes, managers/trainers/posse he paid over a decade long. You'd prob need career earnings of min. somewhere in the 50 mill range to sit at 20 now. I see OP mentioned winning in real estate and stock market so maybe that represents half his net worth but I find that doubtful.
 
He invested his money well.
He was making 300k-400k around the Lopez fight. $3M for Spence but after everything I guess he made around $5M for that fight.
But the Vargas fight, DAZN got him $7m for whatever reason. So he'll be fine.
 
That's a very generic statement.
Exotics or even rare desirable cars work totally different.

Any Mopar guy from the 60s 70s who started stockpiling cars & parts in the 80s has laughed all the way to the bank off of that statement too.

Or even Turbo Buick guys who started stockpiling collecting these cars in the 90s and 2000s when you could get them all day under $9,000.

Can you show me or name one flagship model 12 cylinder Ferrari or Lamborghini that would be considered a poor investment?????
I'll wait.

That generic cliche is more aimed at "new money" people who dont know anything about cars who feel it makes sense to buy new high end luxury massed produced cars that will only depreciate steeply & rabidly. Cars who's value is solely based on newness & quirky new tech. When something newer comes out those things are less and less desirable.
Or
For people who don't understand the nuances & and specifics on buying a TRUE collectors car or who over pay or pay book value for stuff that isn't that rare or desirable .
 
After promoter fees + coaching + prep fees (about 25-30%) hrs looking at about 10 mill. Then take out 50% for Uncle Sam so that makes it about 5 million in hand.

I dunno about 20 million. He’s probably rounding it up …..by a lot. After investing it good.
 
He always seemed like a level headed guy, so 5 mill in the bank will do him fine.

Wasted his talent, but he was never really that into boxing by all accounts.
 
He said he was doing real estate flipping houses since he was 20. That's 15 years of real estate investments, plus boxing purses, sponsorships, and his other businesses (car wrap business, idk what else)
20m seems pretty reasonable to me, but he's probably exaggerating a little for the camera I agree
 
Curt Schilling can interview him on ESPN Broke v2
 
