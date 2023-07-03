Mikey Garcia shows off his mansion and cars

SSgt Dickweed
He was really smart with his money. He claims to have a 20M USD net worth, and actually won big in the stock market and in real estate.
Maybe 1/10 of Floyd's worth but he did really well for himself. I think he went to college before his pro fight?
I'm wondering what stocks he picked to make a >100% return on.
