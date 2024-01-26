Levi_
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2006
- Messages
- 10,717
- Reaction score
- 1,051
Apparently, the rumored Tyson/Fedor fight has been debunked by Tyson's people.
But Tyson will box Hunt. I have a feeling (no source, just a feeling) that this will be an exhibition match like the R Jones fight.
Mike Tyson's reps destroy Fedor Emelianenko's dreams of a potential fight
Over the last couple of years, the sport has seen a sharp rise in celebrity, influencer and exhibition boxing matches. While purists aren't big supporters of the shifting tide, it
www.marca.com
But Tyson will box Hunt. I have a feeling (no source, just a feeling) that this will be an exhibition match like the R Jones fight.
Last edited: