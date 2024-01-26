News Mike Tyson vs Mark Hunt is in the works, Fedor fight dead

Levi_

Levi_

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Apr 4, 2006
Messages
10,717
Reaction score
1,051
Apparently, the rumored Tyson/Fedor fight has been debunked by Tyson's people.

www.marca.com

Mike Tyson's reps destroy Fedor Emelianenko's dreams of a potential fight

Over the last couple of years, the sport has seen a sharp rise in celebrity, influencer and exhibition boxing matches. While purists aren't big supporters of the shifting tide, it
www.marca.com www.marca.com

But Tyson will box Hunt. I have a feeling (no source, just a feeling) that this will be an exhibition match like the R Jones fight.

 
Last edited:
<6> <Huh2> <mma3><{Joewithit}><{hughesimpress}><HisEye><{cruzshake}><KhabibBS><EdgyBrah><Neil01>:rustled:<Varys01><{clintugh}><{katwhu}><WhatIsThis><DisgustingHHH>

THERE ARE NOT ENOUGH EMOJIS TO CONVEY MY DISMAY AT THIS ANNOUNCEMENT


what the serious fuck. PLEASE dont make this happen. PLEASE.
 
Tyson will inadvertently knock out Fedors glass chin all he has to do is graze it and it’ll look like Fedor got hit with a brick . Lol
 
A feather could knock Fedor out at this stage.

For once I hope it's a bullsh*t exhibition where Tyson has agreed not to kill him.
 
Thinking they will make this a no-KO exhibition like Tyson/Jones.
 
tomjones said:
Who the fuck wants to watch this?
Click to expand...
Worse part is a lot of us will watch. I doubt most of us would pay for it tho.

Fedor is like 10 years younger but he has all the qualities to get knocked out into oblivion: Chin in the air, hands down and non existent durability.

Tyson on the other hand looks amazing for his age.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,390
Messages
54,998,360
Members
174,544
Latest member
EastonAssassin

Share this page

Back
Top