News Mike Perry arrested for DUI

not-surprised.gif
 
Well, dude had a lot going for him untill egomaniac Conor took it away, so not that surprised.

At least, if I'm to believe Conor. Not sure if he's really fired.
 
Retarded piece of shit. My uncle got killed by one of these drunk drivers when he was 20. Perry can go fuck himself.

I'm glad Conor cut him from BKFC on the spot when he shat the bed vs Jake. Is he still being trained by his midget gf?
 
Somehow I knew this would end up being Conor's fault.
 
Probably does that all the time, just got caught for once. “First time in my life, I swear”
 
networth over a million & still can't hire an Uber, nice
 
I met a man who went out for drinks, ended up doing 15 years for killing a woman's daughter. That situation haunts him everyday of his life. Unfortunately, people do this regularly, some almost daily, and they don't usually understand what a shithead they are until it's too late. He was very fortunate in that that woman, whose daughter is gone forever, visited him in prison and showed him grace, forgave him for what he did. They kept in touch through it all, and now he's essentially taken her daughter's place as the woman's child. The situation was hard for him, even with the grace that woman afforded him, the guilt of knowing he could never take it back, no do-overs. She had zero obligation to forgive him, and others have been in that man's shoes, went through their prison bid, got out, and family members of the victim hunted them down and took justice.

Don't drink and drive.
 
