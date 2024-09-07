News Mighty Mouse Retires and First Inductee to ONE Championship Hall of Fame

DJ officially retires from mma at One Championship 168 with an emotional speech in the ring. He says his future plan is to pursue competitive jiu jitsu, his newest passion.

Thank you DJ for many amazing mma moments, and conducting yourself with class in a sport that seems to reward douchery more and more.

Enjoy retirement champ!



mods: I know DJ isn’t in the UFC anymore, but as a former champ in the UFC, I figured his fans would appreciate the speech. Feel free to move the thread wherever it needs to go.

edit: just saw the other thread. Please delete mods
 
Sherdog is butthurt and won't cover One because they have their own media coverage or something I guess. I was there live and the event was incredible the whole place looked almost sold out
 
