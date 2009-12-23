Mickey Dimic Belt Rank???

This thread is slightly old but I stumbled across it on google and figured I'd share my experience.
Hamilton School of Martial Arts was my first gym and I trained there from 2006 to 2008. To be honest, I thoroughly enjoyed it. The bjj / jiu jitsu lineage does seem convoluted so I can't shed much light on that.
There were two separate jj classes when I was there, submission wrestling
and jiu jitsu
. The Jiu Jitsu, which I only went to a few times, seemed to focus on more traditional japenese jj with wrist locks, "funny" strikes and take downs. I didn't attend often.
The submission wrestling was taught mainly by sensei Mark and was more focused on competitive bjj. Great class - very similar, technique wise, to what I experienced with Alliance BJJ (Joslin's in Hamilton & Dragon in Kitchener). Mickey Dimic rarely taught classes.
They also have / had some great judo instructors including Kimberly Ribble, a former Olympian (2000 Sydney). I assume she's still there.
The kickboxing was OK but nothing amazing. Adam Hensen (mentioned above) has done well with Muay Thai but trains at another gym in town. A full on MMA class didn't really exist, however the coaches would often train for an hour after class on "bringing it all together" in mma for anyone wanting to stick around.
The best part about training at HSMA was the atmosphere - everyone was super friendly and eager to teach & learn. Very little ego in this gym. I've trained at about 4 other gyms and haven't found as good an atmosphere.
I tried out Joslin's for a few classes and didn't end up staying - Way too many tough guys. Keep in mind I always hear great things about Joslin's so I could have just had bad luck.
I did not experience the sales push that the previous poster mentioned. In the two years training there I only bought a gi from Mickey.
Either way, a good gym. Don't write it off so quickly