Mickey Dimic Belt Rank???

Hey guys i trained there for about 5 months and did not like it at all! I can probably answer most of your questions. I was disappointed seeing what they said on the webpage after i signed up. Let me tell you a bit about the gym.



First of Mickey Dimic doesn't teach the classes, he randomly walks in to show a technique literraly once a month.



Let me tell you there is NO MMA program at the gym, it says there is but all that does is lets you attend all the classes. Like kickboxing which is the same class every day it is just a workout no technique, and then grappling classes which aren't very good. The whole time i was there i sparred sport jiu jitsu once and that was after class. We dont even do sport jiu jitsu no mind eveb do MMA. We do sport jiu jitsu only on the weekend when there is a tournament the next week, and its not a class u screw around with other members. This pissed me off, on the website it says MMA sparring monday and wednesday, I was there every night and all we did was maybe like twice a month we would do a light kickboxing style sparring, theres no MMA or sport jiu jitsu sparring. The gym has nothing to do with MMA, and if u wana do sport jiu jitsu I recomend milton jiu jitsu were every wednesday is legit sport jiu jitsu sparring and technique.



Now as you probably realize mickey is not an mma fighter, he claims to have 2 mma world championships under his belt, really he has won 2 sport jiu jitsu tourneys, I have nothing against it having competed myself and love it but it is nothing like an mma fight. What also pisses me off if u look on the website theres pictures of mickey and adam henson sparring in a ring wearing fight shorts no shirt on and mma gloves, they DONT do mma, they did sjj wearing a gi equipment and sparring gloves. All the pictures they try and make them look like mma fighters so ppl think these guys are like "ufc fighters". Heres something funny about this big mma gym, i wore my hyabusa mma gloves which i love to the gym and mickey told me i cant wear those here and tried to sell me sparring glovees for $70. His reason was there dangerous if i accidentaly hit someone while doing focus mits or something, sounds like a big hardcore mma gym to me lmao!



The other thing is be warned you will get nickeled and dimee mickey trys to make u buy everything like u have to pay 100 bucks for shorts and a t shirt for kickboxing and 150 for a shit jiu jitsu uniform like a fake gi. u have to buy his gloves for 70 bukcs tries to sell u everything pn top of paying 110 a month! My fake gi thing i bought ripped so i showed up in my redstar gi he made me take it off and tried to sell me his better ghi now for like 200 so i left didn't come back.



basically if ur a beginer to martial arts and want a workout or learn a bit w,e try it see if u like it i dono, but if ur seroius and have done ma for a long time like me dont even bother.



thanks guys, any questions about the gym or anything in general please ask.



God bless