Mickey Dimic Belt Rank???

Bushido Flow
Saw a copy of the MMA unleashed book but couldn't find any info on his BJJ ranking, only his TMA JJ rank. Anyone know what belt he is? I know his school is Tinguinha affiliated but hoping this is not another Ari scenario
 
SheerTechnique said:
Here's what I found:

Hamilton School Of Martial Arts - Jiu-Jitsu

Steve Sasaki is a legitimate Judo practicioner who left Japan a long time ago. He taught Judo for many years. Somehow Mickey turned Judo into JiuJitsu when writing his bio.

Looks kind of shady, in my opinion.
Yeah I saw that website. I'm not doubting he's legit in the JJ world and competed etc I'm just a bit suspect on the 2 x world champ in MMA claim when there is no record of him on fight finder and no mention of a BJJ belt, promotions he fought in etc etc

And the red gi with a black belt is very eerily similar to Mr Bolden haha
 
Mickey Dimic's Jiu-jitsu is a direct descendant of Shigetaka "Steve" Sasaki's Jiu-jitsu. Shigetaka Sasaki came to Canada in 1924 to teach Jiu-jitsu. He defeated the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's top boxer and wrestler in MMA fights, and was hired as the police force's national hand to hand fighting trainer. Sasaki taught Ishibashi sensei, who in turn taught Mickey Dimic. Mickey Dimic has won two MMA world championships himself, and his students continually bring back golds of their own. Mickey's Jiu-jitsu system blends striking with grappling to produce awesome all-round fighters for MMA.


Hamilton School Of Martial Arts - Jiu-Jitsu
 
Yet no mention or list of student's MMA fights ie ring or cage, other than JJ tournaments and no mention of who teaches the bjj class and what their rank is and lineage....
 
It is just a ju jutsu school that is affiliated to Tinguinha.

It has a lot of flavours of BJJ and MMA on the website but it is only for marketing purpose.
 
What makes you think he has a BJJ rank at all?
 
Well having a book entitled 'MMA Unleashed: Mastering the Best Moves for Victory' and a website rife with MMA and BJJ material would make me assume someone there has at least a blue belt or something along with their Tinguinha affiliation. If not I think it is really shit. I'm not dissing their TMA JJ accomplishments but please don't claim to teach BJJ if you aren't qualified to and/or don't practice the art regularly.

And passing JJ tourneys off like its an MMA fight similar to the cage and ring is misleading people as well.

/RANT
 
iirc he is a purple, but the primary people on the mats are another purple(Mark Simon) and a judo black (Dave Malar), he is mostly running the school operationally from what I can tell

you'd have to email/call to be sure
 
I am not too sure where you are going with this thread.

But there are a lot of affiliate BJJ clubs in Australia that similar to Mickey Dimick.
 
Cool thanks for that

I usually dont really care but at first look it seemed like Ari Bolden on steroids for a bit:)
 
I just wanted to see if anyone had heard of the school and whether they know their stuff or are as you put it ' a JJ school with an affiliation'. There's tons in Australia, practically every TMA school is now a supposed powerhouse bjj and mma school :)

Like I said I just wanted someone to enlighten me a bit because I saw the "2 time MMA world champion" byline and smelled bullshit from the start. I guess I also think its deliberately misleading to advertise one's self as a BJJ stylist and active MMA fighter if your training and fighting experience consists mostly of traditional JJ tourneys.

Anyhow, like I said, dont want to start a witch hunt just wondered whether anyone else on the forum had come across this school/instructor before and their thoughts on how they operate.

Cheers
 
He is a 2 time world champion in sport Ju Jitsu which is a pretty good accomplishment but peanuts compaired to winning a world title in boxing(pro,amatuer), judo, bjj, taekwondo, wrestling. His one student Adam Henson won a world championship title in sport ju jitsu after 1 year of training!! He could not to that in the other arts I mentioned. But Mickey is really good. Im sure he is just as good as a lot of BJJ blackbelts out there. He still knows all the same techniques as them. Its definately a good school to train at.
 
Hey guys i trained there for about 5 months and did not like it at all! I can probably answer most of your questions. I was disappointed seeing what they said on the webpage after i signed up. Let me tell you a bit about the gym.

First of Mickey Dimic doesn't teach the classes, he randomly walks in to show a technique literraly once a month.

Let me tell you there is NO MMA program at the gym, it says there is but all that does is lets you attend all the classes. Like kickboxing which is the same class every day it is just a workout no technique, and then grappling classes which aren't very good. The whole time i was there i sparred sport jiu jitsu once and that was after class. We dont even do sport jiu jitsu no mind eveb do MMA. We do sport jiu jitsu only on the weekend when there is a tournament the next week, and its not a class u screw around with other members. This pissed me off, on the website it says MMA sparring monday and wednesday, I was there every night and all we did was maybe like twice a month we would do a light kickboxing style sparring, theres no MMA or sport jiu jitsu sparring. The gym has nothing to do with MMA, and if u wana do sport jiu jitsu I recomend milton jiu jitsu were every wednesday is legit sport jiu jitsu sparring and technique.

Now as you probably realize mickey is not an mma fighter, he claims to have 2 mma world championships under his belt, really he has won 2 sport jiu jitsu tourneys, I have nothing against it having competed myself and love it but it is nothing like an mma fight. What also pisses me off if u look on the website theres pictures of mickey and adam henson sparring in a ring wearing fight shorts no shirt on and mma gloves, they DONT do mma, they did sjj wearing a gi equipment and sparring gloves. All the pictures they try and make them look like mma fighters so ppl think these guys are like "ufc fighters". Heres something funny about this big mma gym, i wore my hyabusa mma gloves which i love to the gym and mickey told me i cant wear those here and tried to sell me sparring glovees for $70. His reason was there dangerous if i accidentaly hit someone while doing focus mits or something, sounds like a big hardcore mma gym to me lmao!

The other thing is be warned you will get nickeled and dimee mickey trys to make u buy everything like u have to pay 100 bucks for shorts and a t shirt for kickboxing and 150 for a shit jiu jitsu uniform like a fake gi. u have to buy his gloves for 70 bukcs tries to sell u everything pn top of paying 110 a month! My fake gi thing i bought ripped so i showed up in my redstar gi he made me take it off and tried to sell me his better ghi now for like 200 so i left didn't come back.

basically if ur a beginer to martial arts and want a workout or learn a bit w,e try it see if u like it i dono, but if ur seroius and have done ma for a long time like me dont even bother.

thanks guys, any questions about the gym or anything in general please ask.

God bless
 
What more needs to be said. Anyone in the Hamilton area should check out Joslin's or Pura Bjj.
 
Absolutely right! joslins is a great gym, and pura is really good for bjj and especially if you dont wana pay as much for joslins even tho joslins is worth the price.
 
Look him up at Bullshido. Pretty sure hes been covered in full, people.
 
The book actually has several authors or contributors. Carlos Newton, who won the UFC one year, is one. I think for BJJ there is Mark Bocek. It says he was one of Canada's first BJJ black belts. There are a bunch of other guys from Ontario, where Dimic lives, and also some from Britain. Dimic probably worked as a kind of editor for the group, and for the main amateur-style MMA section (I think Sport JJ is a kind of amateur MMA style.) Adam Hensen is big into MT, I think it said.
From what I remember of the book, I thought it was pretty good. I'm not a pro: mainly do judo and some BJJ, so who am I to say?
 
This thread is slightly old but I stumbled across it on google and figured I'd share my experience.

Hamilton School of Martial Arts was my first gym and I trained there from 2006 to 2008. To be honest, I thoroughly enjoyed it. The bjj / jiu jitsu lineage does seem convoluted so I can't shed much light on that.

There were two separate jj classes when I was there, submission wrestling and jiu jitsu. The Jiu Jitsu, which I only went to a few times, seemed to focus on more traditional japenese jj with wrist locks, "funny" strikes and take downs. I didn't attend often.

The submission wrestling was taught mainly by sensei Mark and was more focused on competitive bjj. Great class - very similar, technique wise, to what I experienced with Alliance BJJ (Joslin's in Hamilton & Dragon in Kitchener). Mickey Dimic rarely taught classes.

They also have / had some great judo instructors including Kimberly Ribble, a former Olympian (2000 Sydney). I assume she's still there.

The kickboxing was OK but nothing amazing. Adam Hensen (mentioned above) has done well with Muay Thai but trains at another gym in town. A full on MMA class didn't really exist, however the coaches would often train for an hour after class on "bringing it all together" in mma for anyone wanting to stick around.

The best part about training at HSMA was the atmosphere - everyone was super friendly and eager to teach & learn. Very little ego in this gym. I've trained at about 4 other gyms and haven't found as good an atmosphere.

I tried out Joslin's for a few classes and didn't end up staying - Way too many tough guys. Keep in mind I always hear great things about Joslin's so I could have just had bad luck.

I did not experience the sales push that the previous poster mentioned. In the two years training there I only bought a gi from Mickey.

Either way, a good gym. Don't write it off so quickly ;)
 
My name is Chris Rhodas;

I worked at United Martial Arts in Hamilton when he was competing and I know that Mickey was in judo! He definitely does not have any black belt in BJJ, and his experience in Ju-jitsu is in the Japanese Ju-jitsu, not BJJ. For Mickey to misrepresent his Ju-jitsu experience and make it sound like he was doing MMA it is a very serious lie and he can never be trusted. What a big time liar!

The proof is obvious! His experience was way back in the early 1990's and MMA was not even around back then. He con't with the Japanese style of ju-jitsu so he could win titles. Mickey Dimic could never win anything like that in MMA, NEVER. He is just not that good, and for Mickey to outright lie about something like that shows that he is a mental case lying seriously about things in life.

He would have to go to Joslins to get a BJJ black belt, and they steal people's black belt, and lie about people to cover-up about the bad stuff that goes on around there up at Joslin
 
