Media Michel Pereira denies that he is fighting Roman Dolidze: "Now is not the time to fight him"

www.mmafighting.com

Michel Pereira explains why he won’t fight Roman Dolidze at UFC Louisville

Michel Pereira will not be fighting Roman Dolidze at UFC Louisville after all.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

“I didn’t agree to this fight,” Pereira said in Portuguese. “The man trains with me every day at the P.I., at Xtreme Couture. He agreed to it, but I haven’t. To me, it’s not the moment to fight him. If he agreed to it, that’s his problem. I was surprised he agreed to it, really. To me, in my head, he’s a training partner, a friend. I see I’m not.”

Pereira said he knows he will have to end up facing training partners in the UFC eventually, but was not prepared to find a new gym to prepare for a fight in less than a month.

“I would have to find another gym and organize everything to fight him,” Pereira said. “That’s why I didn’t accept it. He trained at Xtreme, and since I’m new there, I would have to go out and train somewhere else. I don’t even know where I would train. It’s too much logistics to fight in a month.”

Pereira was recently victorious twice in a span of two months in the UFC, beating Michal Oleksiejczuk and Ihor Potieria in bonus-winning performances to boost his win streak to eight straight. Dolize lost his past two bouts to Marvin Vettori and Nassourdine Imavov.

“I’ll remove him from [a list] of those I won’t fight and add to [a list] of those I’d fight,” Pereira said. “I’ll organize myself to fight him. When they offered me a fight [at UFC Louisville], they didn’t say the opponent. It was a bummer when they said the opponent, and I said no.”

Dolidze chimed in:

 
TCE said:
To me, in my head, he’s a training partner, a friend. I see I’m not.
Click to expand...

Shit like that breaks my heart! 😥

6W57.gif
 
TCE said:
www.mmafighting.com

Michel Pereira explains why he won’t fight Roman Dolidze at UFC Louisville

Michel Pereira will not be fighting Roman Dolidze at UFC Louisville after all.
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com

“I didn’t agree to this fight,” Pereira said in Portuguese. “The man trains with me every day at the P.I., at Xtreme Couture. He agreed to it, but I haven’t. To me, it’s not the moment to fight him. If he agreed to it, that’s his problem. I was surprised he agreed to it, really. To me, in my head, he’s a training partner, a friend. I see I’m not.”

Pereira said he knows he will have to end up facing training partners in the UFC eventually, but was not prepared to find a new gym to prepare for a fight in less than a month.

“I would have to find another gym and organize everything to fight him,” Pereira said. “That’s why I didn’t accept it. He trained at Xtreme, and since I’m new there, I would have to go out and train somewhere else. I don’t even know where I would train. It’s too much logistics to fight in a month.”

Pereira was recently victorious twice in a span of two months in the UFC, beating Michal Oleksiejczuk and Ihor Potieria in bonus-winning performances to boost his win streak to eight straight. Dolize lost his past two bouts to Marvin Vettori and Nassourdine Imavov.

“I’ll remove him from [a list] of those I won’t fight and add to [a list] of those I’d fight,” Pereira said. “I’ll organize myself to fight him. When they offered me a fight [at UFC Louisville], they didn’t say the opponent. It was a bummer when they said the opponent, and I said no.”

Dolidze chimed in:

Click to expand...

Roman "you thought you had a friend boy" Dollidze
 
Roman is just trying to get with Michel's wife like he did to that manlet and that one chick.
 
At the end of the day you both want to be the champion ( hopefully )... grab a beer together after the fight.
 
heh, that's kinda funny. I feel like most people wonder why He wont get a push forward in the rankings.Then, when he does get that ranking push, "it isn't the right time"


weird.
 
NicholasJBasile said:
Tough situation -- hopefully Michel doesn't take it too personally. He seems upset and I kinda get where he's coming from.
Click to expand...
Honestly, unless the guy is the champ i don't see why you should fight your training partner knowing there are 50 other guys out there to fight. Makes no sense, creates a sh* ambiance for coaches, in the whole gym, for nothing since there are many other fights to make. Specially in this case where both guys aren't even contenders or anything yet.

I get where Pereira is coming from, also because sometimes you're teaching your teammate some specific things you do and then they can use it against you. Nah fk that.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Michel vs Dolidze next?
Replies
13
Views
328
Enormous
Enormous

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,958
Messages
55,527,497
Members
174,814
Latest member
ufc925

Share this page

Back
Top