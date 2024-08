The people shitting on chandler are being unreasonable.



The guy is at the end of his career, had a huge pay day and iconic moment in sight.



Showed up for work, did everything he needed to on a promotional level.



And got his time, money and career wasted by a druggy ego-maniac prick. Guy no showed like 50 times.



I guess Chandler should have given up earlier, but the prize / fame he was set to get was a massive opportunity he wouldn't have got otherwise.